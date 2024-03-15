We got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 28 Answers to help you get some VC in-game. For newcomers to NBA 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from real player interviews, to fan highlights, and much more. However, we know most people watch to answer the questions and earn virtual currency for their MyTEAM or MyPLAYER. Therefore, we created a list of all answers to help you earn the maximum amount of rewards.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 28 Answers
- 2019
- 0
- 3
- 2022
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Draymod Green
- NBA 2K21
- Clippers
- 7
- 80
- Celtics
- Mike Conley
- 7
- Any
- #2KTVWOW
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 28. To answer a question, just press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Make sure you take your time answering each question. Furthermore, we recommend not skipping ahead so you don't lose the order of questions. Overall, 2KTV is the easiest way to earn VC every week.
New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, with a couple of exceptions. Furthermore, the developers like to throw a few free answers in each episode. This means you can often earn free rewards even if you decide not to use a guide. Regardless, the show offers a pretty entertaining weekly experience not seen in other sports video games.
Overall, we recommend watching 2KTV whenever you need a game to update, or for a friend to hop online. It's perfect for killing time while also earning some in-game rewards. Additionally, more VC for your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM is always great to have. And that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 28 Answers. We hope this guide helped you earn some much needed Virtual Currency.
Lastly, make sure to keep up with the latest NBA 2K24 Locker Codes, and all the new content from Season 5. Additionally, keep an eye out for new MyTEAM content, and make sure to earn the rest of your rewards for Season 5. See you next week for Episode 29.
