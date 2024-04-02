The NBA 2K24 Season 6 release date is approaching, with the developers releasing the upcoming Patch Notes for New Gen platforms. Overall, these patch notes made general adjustments as we transition into Season 6 of 2K24. However, the upcoming update also makes several adjustments to both gameplay and various game modes. Whether you're becoming a legend in MyCAREER, or building a squad in MyTEAM, Season 6 will offer something for everyone.
NBA 2K24 Season 6 Release Date
🗣 Don't forget!
Use your Double XP coins before they reset for Season 6 in one week! pic.twitter.com/iKpypXSrgL
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 29, 2024
The NBA 2K24 Season 6 Release Date is April 5, 2024 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT. Like previous seasons, expect tons of new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Furthermore, the next season should feature 40 free earnable rewards for both modes individually, totaling up to 80 free rewards. However, we do not know the rewards yet. Therefore, check back in with us this Friday to see all rewards!
Additionally, the developer released upcoming patch notes for Season 6. At the time of writing, this update is not available yet. Overall, it improved many general improvements to authenticity and likeness, gameplay, and more.
NBA 2K24 Season 6 Patch Notes For New Gen (PS5, Xbox Series X):
GENERAL:
- Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 6, launching on (shown in your device's time zone). Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- The shorts number on the Los Angeles Lakers 2018 City uniform removed
- The coloring on the sponsor patch for the Dallas Mavericks City edition uniform adjusted
- The sponsor patch for the Atlanta Hawks uniform updated (pending next roster update)
- The new City court for the New Orleans Pelicans added (pending next roster update)
- The new City court for the Memphis Grizzlies added (pending next roster update)
- The “DM” heart decal added to the Golden State Warriors court to honor Dejan Milojević
- Kia branding added to the Orlando Magic arena to reflect the recent real-life update
- Adjusted the fill coloring for accuracy in the center logo on the New York Knicks court
GAMEPLAY:
- Devin Booker’s spin jumper requirement adjusted to match the rest of his animations. Now available to players 6'9″ and under.
CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER/MyCAREER:
- Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals to enhance the overall experience in the City and throughout MyCAREER
MyTEAM:
- Resolved a rare hang that could occur within MyTEAM menus
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the duplicate menu to appear incorrectly for Shoe Cards
- Updated Agendas that require fast break points to properly count 4-pointers in Clutch Time modes
MyNBA/THE W:
- Resolved a rare hang that could occur in MyNBA when staff relationships are updated
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 Season 6 Release Date. However, make sure to earn all the remaining rewards for Season 5. Use all your Double XP coins to earn all remaining rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.
Overall, the patch notes themselves seem to make an adjustment for a few major modes. MyCAREER, MyNBA, and The W all received an update of some sort. While we do not see anything about MyTEAM, expect new MyTEAM content to drop weekly, like always.
Additionally, always keep an eye out for the latest NBA 2K24 locker codes. Furthermore, new episodes of NBA 2KTV drop every week, allowing you to gain for VC for free! We look forward to NBA 2K24 Season 6!
