NBA 2K24 Season 6 approaches this week, headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Like always, this brand new season brings tons of new content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W Online, and more! Furthermore, the developer added more tracks, a new Season Pass, and a community survey for fans to take. Without further ado, let's discuss everything we know about NBA 2K24 Season 6.
NBA 2K24 Season 6 – Everything You Need To Know
Unleash your style & stand out in Season 6 🤩
Full Courtside Report: https://t.co/R3v0Yli434
Earn these rewards ➕ more as you progress!
🌩 Free Agent Chet Holmgren @NBA2KMyTEAM card
✂️ Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle
🏁 Go-Kart
🤖 Mech Space Suit
🌌 Dark Matter SGA MyTEAM card pic.twitter.com/09AVUQMGml
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 3, 2024
Tons of new content comes to NBA 2K24 Season 6 this week, including new content for MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and more.
NBA 2K24 Season 6 MyCAREER
Overall, Season 6 brings the usual 40 free rewards for both MyCAREER and MyTEAM, totaling to 80 free rewards. Play in the City, grind in the Arena, and earn some of the following exciting rewards:
- Level 1: Season 6 Tee
- Level 10: Eye Paint
- Level 15: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Basketball
- Level 20: Wearable Mascots
- Level 25: Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle
- Level 30: Go-Kart
- Level 35: Season 6 Race Suit
- Level 36: Skateboard Helmet
- Level 39: Mech Space Suit
- Level 40: Gold Floor Setter
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headlines the latest NBA 2K24 season. Overall, the OKC Point Guard continues to play elite-level basketball, averaging 30.3 PPG this season. Despite being such an effective scorer, SGA, also ranks 17th overall in assists, averaging over six per game.
Furthermore, his hard on the court already helped the Thunder earn a playoff berth. Right now, his team is only one of four who qualified for the postseason. Fortunately for them, they only stand half a game behind the Denver Nuggets, who currently hold the top spot in the Conference. Regardless of who wins the conference, we're excited to see how Alexander and his team perform as we approach the end of the regular season.
Overall, begin earning all these rewards and more this Friday. Personally, I'm curious to see the Mech Space Suit, which would look hilarious to don in the City. However, that's not all. New MyTEAM content is also on the way for fans of the mode.
NBA 2K24 Season 6 MyTEAM
Overall, Season 6 of NBA 2K24 brings new MyTEAM for players to unlock. Starting this Friday, play MyTEAM or MyCAREER to make progress towards the following rewards:
- Level 1: FA Chet Holmgren (98 OVR)
- Level 10: Diamond Patty Mills
- Level 20: Pink Diamond Jordan Poole
- Level 25: Pink Diamond Coach Ty Lue
- Level 30: Galaxy Opal Robert Parish
- Level 40: Dark Matter Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Overall, the NBA 2K24 Season 6 Level 40 MyTEAM reward is a Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, if you're new to MyTEAM, check out a few of our guides on grading cards and a 101 of the new player market. Nevertheless, NBA 2K24 adds even more content to other modes, like The W Online.
NBA 2K24 Season 6 The W Online
Overall, The W Online once again added new weekly goals and season rewards to encourage players to revisit the mode. With the WNBA Draft just two weeks away, what better way to prepare then to play some W, complete challenges, and earn XP.
Weekly Goal:
- A'ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey
- Team Accelerator Boosts
- Team Resilience Boosts
- Team Extender Boosts
- Helping Hands Boosts
- Player Boosts
Season Rewards:
- MyTEAM Dallas Wings Jersey Card
- MyTEAM Stewie 1 Shoe Card
- Noelle Quinn MyTEAM Coach Card
- Clothing Bundles
- Noelle Quinn Historic T-Shirt
- Level C,B,A,S Seasonal Perk High Risk
- Rhyne Howard Jersey
NBA 2K24 Season 6 Pro Pass
Like previous seasons, Season 6 comes with its own Pro Pass full of unique rewards. From a Pro Pass Dark Matter SGA, to up to 45,000 VC, there's so much to earn this season. The developer listed other sweet rewards, including:
- Galaxy Opal Paolo Banchero
- Pink Diamond duo Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka
- Galaxy Opal duo for Xavier McDaniel and David Thompsob
- Galaxy Opal Ray Allen
Overall, that includes some of the earnable rewards for Season 6, but what else is new?
NBA 2K24 is receiving 11 new tracks in Season 6 from 88rising, including two exclusive songs only heard in the game. Lastly, the developers once again released a new community survey for fans to send feedback.
And that includes everything we know about NBA 2K24 Season 6 so far. Make sure to check back with us on Friday to see all the rewards for MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and the Pro Pass. However, players still have plenty of time to earn all remaining rewards for Season 5, which includes several rewards for both New and Current Gen players.
Furthermore, feel free to redeem the latest NBA 2K24 Locker Codes to earn more items. Lastly, check out the recent episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some much needed VC. We hope you enjoy Season 6 when it launches this Friday.
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.