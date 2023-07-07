2K Sports has unveiled the cover for NBA 2K24, featuring the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, as fans had anticipated. However, upon closer inspection, a minor error on the cover has been noticed, raising questions about the image used, Sports Illustrated reports.

The “Kobe Bryant Edition” and “Black Mamba Edition” are already available for pre-sale, with the former displaying a young Bryant soaring through the air for a dunk, wearing his number 8 jersey. But upon scrutiny, observers have noticed a discrepancy in the details.

Kobe Bryant is on the cover of NBA 2K24 💜💛 (📸: @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/xwj9APhdV5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 6, 2023

The jersey patch on the cover appears to be from either the 2000 or 2001 NBA Finals, while Bryant's shoes are unmistakably Nike. However, it is well-known that Bryant did not sign with Nike until 2003, during his Adidas era.

Throughout the Lakers' three-peat, Bryant famously sported Adidas basketball shoes. He wore the “Adidas The Kobe” during the 2000 and 2001 NBA Finals, and the “Adidas The Kobe 2” during the 2002 NBA Finals. It's worth noting that during that series, both the Lakers and the New Jersey Nets wore a distinctive patriotic jersey patch.

The cover of NBA 2K24, however, showcases the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4, which Bryant wore during the 2003-2004 season. This discrepancy may be attributed to a contractual obligation between the Bryant estate and Nike, which 2K Sports had to honor.

Despite the minor error, the NBA 2K series has been praised for its integration of sneaker culture into the video games. Above all, fans are grateful to see Bryant receive the love and respect he deserves.

While the botched detail on the cover may be subtle and easily missed, it highlights the meticulous attention fans pay to every aspect of their beloved games and the iconic players featured on their covers.