The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Bracket Busters Event offers players a chance to earn highly rated player items, including a 100 OVR Magic Johnson. Furthermore, this brand new collection comes with various high rated Dark Matter and Galaxy Opal Cards. Therefore, we'll show you everything you need to know about the event to bolster your MyTEAM roster!
How Do You Get 100 OVR Magic Johnson in NBA 2K24?
The 100 OVR Magic Johnson player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts in Bracket Buster Packs & Boxes. Overall, Magic Johnson joins Shaq, Kareem, and others to become one of the first 100 OVR player items in 2K24. Adding Magic to your lineup gives you an almost unstoppable Point Guard.
Overall, the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Bracket Busters Special Inserts include:
- 100 Overall Magic Johnson
- Dark Matter Carmelo Anthony
- Dark Matter Adam Morrison
- Galaxy Opal Chet Holmgren
- Galaxy Opal Danny Ferry
- Galaxy Opal Brandon Miller
- Galaxy Opal Shane Battier
- Galaxy Opal Tyler Hansbrough
Additionally, the Bracket Busters Collection Reward includes a Galaxy Opal+ Bracket Busters Special Insert Player Card:
- Pink Diamond Kirk Hinrich
- Pink Diamond Joakim Noah
- Pink Diamond Steve Blake
- Pink Diamond Raef LaFrentz
- Pink Diamond Georges Niang
Overall, there's not much to say about Magic Johnson that hasn't already been said. The five-time NBA Champion defined a generation of Basketball. To this day, many fans still debate the greatness of Johnson compared to Larry Byrd. It just goes to show the impact he has on the sport, when people still discuss his career decades later.
Johnson played in the NBA from 1979 to 1991, earning 12 All-Star nods, three Finals MVP honors, and three MVP awards. By the end of his career, Magic was, and still is, considered one of the best Point Guards in NBA history. He's definitely deserving of the honor of gracing a 100 OVR player item.
The NBA 2K24 Bracket Busters collection features more than just Magic Johnson. In fact, several other legends, like Carmelo Anthony, make their way into the latest event. Anthony was mostly known for his long stints in Denver and New York, but he also played in Portland, Houston, Oklahoma City, and L.A. too. He recently retired less than a year ago, the same year his first team, the Denver Nuggets, won it all in the NBA Finals.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Bracket Busters event. Feel free to check out the Seasons Playbook to revisit any Season 5 events you may have missed. Overall, Season 5 comes to a close soon, so make sure to earn all remaining rewards.
In other news, feel free to redeem the latest locker codes for NBA 2K24. Furthermore, check out the latest episode of NBA 2KTV. We also want to wish our readers a Happy and healthy Easter!
