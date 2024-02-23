The NBA 2K24 Wild West MyTeam event features another 100 OVR player item in the form of Shaq. Since introducing a 100 OVR Kareem Abdul Jabbar one week ago, 2K24 seems to be continuing the trend of creating even more insane player items. And what better way to continue the trend by adding a player who was a 100 OVR in a 2K game long ago. Without further ado, let's dive into the details.
How Do You Get 100 OVR Shaq in NBA 2K24?
Wild West drops tomorrow 🤠
Look for 💯 OVR Shaq plus Galaxy Opal Kobe as Special Inserts!
Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ei2UR pic.twitter.com/9khamDvGc8
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) February 22, 2024
The 100 OVR Shaq player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts in Wild West Packs & Boxes. For longtime 2K fans, you might remember Shaq's 100 OVR rating in NBA 2K2, which released back in 2001. At that point in time, Shaq was still playing, having already earned multiple All-Star nods and more. Over time, he went on to become a 4-time NBA Champion, with three Finals MVP awards.
Overall, the Wild West Special Inserts include:
- 100 Overall Shaquille O'Neal
- Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant
- Galaxy Opal David Robinson
- Galaxy Opal Rashard Lewis
- Galaxy Opal Shawn Marion
- Galaxy Opal Jalen Green
Overall, there's not much to say about Shaq that hasn't already been said. He's one of the greatest to ever do it. His time in L.A. on the Lakers, alongside 2K24 cover athlete Kobe Bryant, led to multiple successful years for the franchise. Overall, his career, which spanned for almost two decades, was full of exciting moments.
Furthermore, collect all the cards below for the Wild West Collection Reward – a Galaxy Opal Wild West Player Card.
- Pink Diamond Baron Davis
- Pink Diamond Michael Finley
- Pink Diamond Gordon Hayward
- Pink Diamond LaMarcus Aldridge
- Diamond Vlade Divac
- Diamond Marcus Smart
- Diamond Marcus Camby
- Amethyst Terry Cummings
- Amethyst Jose Alvarado
- Amethyst Leonard Miller
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 Wild West MyTEAM event. If you already unlocked the 100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar item, then this just makes for another nasty edition to your MyTEAM. Despite just a one point difference in rating, 100 OVR players are without a doubt the best in the game. We look forward to seeing if 2K continues this trend in future events.
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.