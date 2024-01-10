Additionally, the new NBA 2K24 season adds new MyPLAYER templates, classic MyTEAM items, and more content for The W players.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 begins this weekend, with new content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and more. Additionally, the new NBA 2K24 season adds new MyPLAYER templates, classic MyTEAM items, and more content for The W players. Overall, Season 4 might not pack as much as the locker-code filled Season 3, but expect plenty of content to drop in-game to keep you balling in the courts a little longer.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 – Everything You Need To Know

All eyes on NBA All-Star in Season 4 of #NBA2K24 🤩 Level up and earn these rewards and more:

🏅 Gold Floor Setter

🪄 Pink Diamond Magic Johnson

🏎 Starry Dune Buggy (New Gen)

🐉 Dragon Mascot (Current Gen)

Firstly, NBA 2K24 Season 4 focuses on a theme based around The Lunar New Year and the All-Star Game, all with Tyrese Haliburton gracing the cover. Overall, the seasonal structure works more similarly to Seasons 1 & 2. Although there won't be new daily activities like in #25Daysof2K, Season 4 does bring a whole new reward path for players to earn. Additionally, MyCAREER and MyTEAM now use shared progression system, meaning you only need to play one to unlock content for the other.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 MyCAREER

Firstly, the biggest news for MyCAREER players comes in the form of new MyPLAYER templates. Overall, the new options include:

Current NBA:

PG – Tyrese Haliburton

SG – Dejounte Murray

SF – RJ Barrett

PF – Jerami Grant

C – Alperen Sengun

Classic NBA:

PG – Jason Williams

SG – Jason Richardson

SF – Latrell Sprewell

PF – Kevin McHale

C – Arvydas Sabonis

Community:

PG – Double H

SG – Joe Knows

SF – TTYME

PF – TrulyHuncho

C – Jairus Twin

Overall, this means 2K24 players receive 15 new player templates to play around with and experiment. Additionally, some of the new rewards for Season 4 include:

Level 1 Season 4-themed T-Shirt and Ball.

Level 15 Fox Mask

Level 30 Mascot Costume

Level 35 Racesuit

Level 39 Starry Dune Buggy

Level 39 Dragon Mascot

However, the Courtside report did not reveal all the upcoming rewards for NBA 2K24 Season 4.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 MyTEAM

Overall, NBA 2K24 Season 4 celebrates the All-Star Game. Several MyTEAM rewards this season include legendary players donning their All-Star Game attire. Some of the rewards for MyTEAM players include:

Level 1 Free Agent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Level 3 Sapphire Terrell Brandon

Level 6 Ruby Paul Millsap

Level 10 Ruby Al Horford

Level 20 Amethyst Juwan Howard

Level 25 Diamond Dominique Wilkins

Level 30 Diamond Coach Larry Bird

Lastly, the level 40 reward includes a Pink Diamond Magic Johnson, rounding out a truly All-Star cast of player to use in MyTEAM.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 The W Online

Overall, the W Online received more Weekly Goals and Seasonal rewards. However, still surprising to see The W not receive more content considering the developer's attempts to promote the mode more often. Nevertheless, The W players do at least receive some form of content this season. Additionally, the Season reward even includes VC for those desperate enough.

Weekly Goal Candace Parker Heroine Jersey Team Accelerator Boosts Team Resilience Boosts Team Extender Boosts Helping Hands Boosts Player Boosts

Season Rewards MyTEAM Storm Jersey Card Arike Ogunbowale Jersey MyTEAM Exhibit Select Shoe Card Level S, A, B, and C Perk Scholar Clothing Bundles Candace Parker All-Star Jersey VC



Season Pass:

Lastly, the Season Pass includes some additional content for those looking to receive more item. With the Pro Pass, players receive access to an additional 40 levels of earnable rewards. Additionally, this includes 45,000 VC, cosmetic items, and a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony. Lastly, players also receive a Season 4 Pro Pass Pack, which includes even more items.

Additionally, other earnable rewards for the pass include:

30x skill boosts (five games)

Option Packs (City Court Floor East & West)

HOF Badge Option Pack

25,000 MTP

16 2xp Coins for MyCAREER and MyTEAM

Overall, we look forward to all the upcoming content in 2K24 Season 4. However, make sure to redeem all the locker codes released during Season 3 before they expire. #25Daysof2K released several codes, including VC and cosmetics all up for grabs. Additionally, check out the latest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV for even more free VC.

Furthermore, NBA 2K24 also released new patch notes for the upcoming season. Overall, the patch addressed several issues in-game while adding improvements to several modes. Nevertheless, we plan to release more details on the rewards when Season 4 releases on Friday.

