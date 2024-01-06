The show features a wide variety of content, from creator builds, developer interviews, announcements, and more.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 18 aired tonight, and we got the answers to help you earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly program available in-game, hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from creator builds, developer interviews, announcements, and more. However. we know most fans love to watch for the free VC from answering questions.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 18 Answers – All Answers For Episode 18

Assists

13

Jump Pass

Gold

Touch Passer

0

Jimmy

Two Step

Big Driver

Unpluckable

ATM

High-Risk

Overall, those are all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 18. We hope this guide helped you earn some VC. Furthermore, the show provides the easies way to earn VC in-game just by watching the program.

Generally, the show typically gives viewers enough time to read over and answer the question. However, just make sure you take your time to ensure you answer the question correctly. Each episode only allows you one chance to answer, so watch it when prepared. To answer a question, just press the correct answer corresponding button.

Additionally, the show sometimes throws in a few freebies now and then. So even if you make a few mistakes, you still earn something for your troubles. Overall, 2KTV offers the easiest way to earn in-game rewards since you literally just get to sit back, relax, and watch. We recommend visiting any of the old episodes, if you haven't caught them, yet. We also recommend it for those times you need to wait for something to download, or for a friend to hop online.

New episodes typically release every week, usually on Fridays. However, we've seen a couple of exceptions this year, with both the Thanksgiving and New Years specials.

