We have the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11 Answers to help players get VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player highlights to developer interviews and more. However, we understand that most people watch 2KTV to get VC from correctly answering the questions within the show. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11 Answers

Any 36 Any 2K Share MyGM 1 Any A- Winner Takes All The Steph Era

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11. To answer a question, press the button on your controller that matches the answer you want to select. Questions at random throughout each episode, so keep your eyes peeled. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though there's a chance that they'll offer other rewards.

New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions in the past. Furthermore, episodes can last roughly 15-25 minutes depending on the amount of content shown.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video or you might lose the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you could accidentally skip a question, or worse, questions (plural). Generally, you want to use caution when watching 2KTV. These rewards do add up over time and help out in the long run.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 10 featured five questions, one of which reward you regardless of your answer. That's 20% of the questions from just one episode! Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because you'll need every bit of VC to improve either your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM.

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. There's only a finite number of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals in 2025, we'll see new episodes launch almost every week.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.