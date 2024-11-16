We have the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11 Answers to help players get VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player highlights to developer interviews and more. However, we understand that most people watch 2KTV to get VC from correctly answering the questions within the show. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11 Answers for your convenience.
NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11 Answers
- Any
- 36
- Any
- 2K Share
- MyGM
- 1
- Any
- A-
- Winner Takes All
- The Steph Era
Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 11. To answer a question, press the button on your controller that matches the answer you want to select. Questions at random throughout each episode, so keep your eyes peeled. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though there's a chance that they'll offer other rewards.
New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions in the past. Furthermore, episodes can last roughly 15-25 minutes depending on the amount of content shown.
Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 10 featured five questions, one of which reward you regardless of your answer. That's 20% of the questions from just one episode! Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because you'll need every bit of VC to improve either your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM.
