2K has announced the launch of their 2K Bundle, which includes a Trio of 2K Sports games (NBA 2K25, TopSpin 2K25, and WWE 2K24) for players to enjoy. Furthermore, this bundle includes different purchasing options so you can get the games you want. If you're looking for a great deal on the latest 2K Sports games, then learn more about the 2K Bundle Below.

What's Included in the 2K Bundle? Price, Platforms & Details

The 2K Bundle is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and costs $139.99 (USD). It comes with three video games from 2K:

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition

WWE 2K24 Standard Edition

TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition

However, players also have the option to purchase other crossover bundles like:

NBA 2K25 X TopSpin 2K25 – $99.99

NBA 2K25 X WWE 2K24 – $99.99

Overall, this deal is great if you were considering picking up all three games for a discount. For example, TopSpin 2K25, WWE 2K24, and NBA 2K25 all cost $69.99 on PlayStation 5. You save roughly $70 dollars with this bundle, essentially letting you buy two games, with a third one for free.

NBA 2K25 is the latest basketball simulation video game from Visual Concepts. Like previous entries, it offers you the ability to play with all NBA and WNBA teams across a variety of modes. Build your franchise in MyNBA, or create your own player in MyPLAYER. Take that player to MyCAREER, where you'll live out the life as a pro.

Furthermore, 2K25 offers MyTEAM, a card-collecting mode where you build a roster of active and former players. Open packs to unlock new and better players to build the best roster possible.

TopSpin 2K25 is the first TopSpin game from 2K in over 13 years. Like NBA 2K, you can play as real tennis pros across a selection of modes. Additionally, you can create a MyPLAYER, who you can use in modes like MyCAREER. TopSpin 2K25 also features seasonal content that offers new events and ways for players to celebrate the sport of tennis.

Additionally, TopSpin 2K25 has an online component where you can take your own MyPLAYER, or any of the pros on the roster, and compete with others online.

Lastly, The 2K Bundle comes with WWE 2K24. This wrestling game features a multitude of lovable icons from WWE's past and present. Fight with champs like Cody Rhodes, or make history with your own MyPLAYER. Play alone, with or friends across a variety of modes as you fight to be the last man standing on the ring.

WWE 2K24 features a vast roster of characters, which expands with each new DLC. Its latest DLC adds legends such as Iron Sheik and more to celebrate the history of the WWE. Overall, WWE 2K24 offers the most expansive wrestling experience yet.

Furthermore, it's important to remember that this bundle only offers the Standard Edition of each game. If you were looking to get a specialized edition of the game, you'd need to purchase it separately. That said, if you're okay with the base version, this bundle might seem like a good offer.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the 2K Bundle, which features NBA 2K25, TopSpin 2K25, and WWE 2K24. If you're looking to pick up all three of these games

