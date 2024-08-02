The NBA 2K25 Content Reveal Road Map is now available, letting fans know when they can expect new info on the next 2K game. This week, the developers already released their gameplay reveal, powered by ProPLAY Technology. However, there's still much more about NBA 2K25 that we do not yet know. At the very least, we now know a rough idea of when the developers plan to release more info.

NBA 2K25 Content Reveal Road Map Details

The NBA 2K25 Content Reveal Road Map details have been revealed, and here's when the next reveals arrive:

August 1st – *Gameplay Reveal

Week of August 5th – MyPLAYER & MyCAREER

Week of August 12th – *MyNBA & The W

Week of August 19th – MyTEAM

Week of August 26th – *The City

Week of September 2nd – Season 1 & 2K Beats

September 4th – Early Tip-off

September 6th – Launch

*-indicates that the feature(s) listed here are only available on New-Gen (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC).

2K already revealed the NBA 2K25 Gameplay innovations in this week's Court Side Report. ProPLAY Technology returns once again with thousands of new animations based on real NBA footage. Furthermore, the developers announced a brand-new dribble engine and shooting mechanics

On the week of August 5th, we'll hear more about NBA 2K25's MyPLAYER & MyCAREER mode. For newcomers, MyPLAYER lets you create your own NBA player to use in MyCAREER mode. MyCAREER is essentially player career, with each new NBA title bringing a new narrative. NBA 2K24's MyCAREER mode saw you enter the draft as one of the highest-rated prospects in the league.

During the week of August 12th the developers plan to release more information about MyNBA and the W. The former serves as a Franchise Mode, letting you control any of the 30 teams in the NBA and bringing glory to your franchise. In recent years, NBA 2K games offer different Eras to start in, letting you begin your Franchise career as early as the 80s. NBA 2K24 added the LeBron era, which lets you begin your franchise in the 2010s. We're curious to see if NBA 2K25 will add another new Era for players to experience.

The week after that there'll be new information on MyTEAM, the controversial card-collecting mode where you open packs and build a dream-team roster. 2K24 removed the Auction House and replaced it with a new Player Market. Because of this, players couldn't take advantage of the old system which let you buy cheap cards and sell unneeded ones. We wonder if 2K plans to address this in 2K25.

For new Gen Players, you'll get to hear more about The City in 2K25 on the week of August 26th. The City serves as the social hub of MyCAREER, where you explore, complete side quests, go shopping, join a faction, and more. Although players can focus on just playing games in the Arena, there's a lot to do in the City that's worth trying out to improve your MyPLAYER.

Lastly, on launch week, NBA 2K25 will release some new information on Season 1 and 2K Beats. NBA 2K25 offers seasonal content where players unlock rewards for modes like MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Last year, 2K24 introduced a shared-progression system, which let you earn all rewards regardless of whether you played MyTEAM or MyCAREER. We wonder what new changes the developers have in store for 2K25 season 1.

Overall, that wraps up everything we know about the NBA 2K25 Content Reveal Road Map. Feel free to check out the 2K25 gameplay reveal which released this week. With 2K25 releasing soon, we can expect to hear tons of new information about the game. Whether you prefer MyTEAM, MyCAREER, or MyNBA, we'll hear about it all prior to the game's release.

In the meantime, for those still on 2K24, check out some of the redeemable locker codes. There's also still plenty of time to earn rewards in Season 8 for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. We look forward to the next 2K25 reveal!

