The NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 3 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like MyNBA, The W, and more. Furthermore, the developers also plan introduce Anti-Cheat for PC players in the coming update. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date

The NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date is Friday, November 29th, 2024 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET.

Like typical NBA 2K seasons, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass, full of 80 free rewards that you can earn over time. Check back with us when Season 3 launches to see all the rewards.

NBA 2K25 Season 3 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Added the “Mutombo 55” tribute decal to the Denver Nuggets court floor

Added the Jerry West tribute decal and commemorative “Five” decal to the Golden State Warriors court floor

Added the Jerry West tribute decal to the Memphis Grizzlies court floor

Added the Marc Gasol retired jersey banner to the Memphis Grizzlies arena

Updated the Toronto Raptors City floor

Corrected the number color on the Denver Nuggets ’85-’93 jersey

Corrected the neckline on the Phoenix Suns ’92-’00 jersey

Updated the following current-day uniforms (Reflected after the next roster update): Brooklyn Nets (new sponsor patch) Detroit Pistons (new sponsor patch) Golden State Warriors (Al Attles “16” commemorative patch) Houston Rockets (new sponsor patch) Minnesota Timberwolves (new sponsor patch) Phoenix Suns (new sponsor patch) Portland Trail Blazers (new sponsor patch) Sacramento Kings (new sponsor patch)

The following players received hair dynamics updates: A.J. Lawson Coby White DaRon Holmes II Dereck Lively II Gary Trent Jr. Isaiah Collier Jonathan Kuminga Jrue Holiday Kawhi Leonard Luguentz Dort Myles Turner Paul George Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In Roster Creator, the list will no longer jump to a random new player when a player is removed from a team

In Edit Player, the camera will now stay locked in the previous view when cycling between players

GAMEPLAY

Reduced the effectiveness of bump steals immediately after a change of possession

Right Stick Defense will now only perform hands up and no longer jump to contest layups or attempt strips

Added slightly longer “stuns” to ball handlers after successful steals to give the defense a better chance to recover the loose ball

Players are now prevented from jumping to block out of layup strips before the strip can properly play out

Fixed a rare issue in off-ball deny that would cause the offensive player to be unable to move

Fixed an issue that caused users to be forced to pass the ball immediately after fake passing on the inbound in a 3v3 or 5v5 match in the City

AI-controlled team defensive adjustments will no longer mistakenly affect MyCAREER user AI teammate defenders

The timeout counter will no longer deduct an extra timeout during the last minute of the 4th quarter in WNBA games

Fixed a couple cases of the shot clock improperly resetting or deducting time after unexpected ball to rim contact

Fixed an issue where the last few plays in a playbook would not show up in Favorite Plays due to size limitations

The Rebound and Tempo settings can now be edited when the Adaptive Coaching Engine is disabled

Defensive Matchups will no longer potentially be reset after a timeout is called

Addressed issues related to “wall pass” physics in Cage Match games

CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

The City will be receiving a complete holiday-themed makeover for the start of Season 3

Made many improvements to performance and stability to enhance the overall experience in the City

Ensured that the Top 10 icon and Max +1 badge reward are only awarded to players that are both Top 10 ranked and have a REP level of Legend I or greater

The time remaining will now appear on screen when activating a 2XP coin

Fixed a slight delay that could occur when loading into MyCOURT and other venues in the City

The “Like This Player” feature in the Theater will now correctly assign likes to the player selected

Pro-Am courts and uniforms now properly update for all users when editing while in the arena

Fixed a hang that could occur in MyCOURT when quitting out just after completing a game

MyCAREER / QUESTS / PROGRESSION

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Fixed a hang that could occur in gameplay following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences

Fixed a rare blocker that could occur with certain Personal Goal quests toward the end of the first NBA season

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when loading a MyCAREER save file

Fixed an issue with the Workout Warrior quest that could prevent it from tracking correctly on additional saves

Ensured that teammates involved in Personal Goal objectives will be available for games needed for quest completion

Fixed an issue that could prevent the objective from being completed for making the All-Rookie team as part of the New Balance endorsement quest

The GOAT Moment for winning all regular season games will now correctly unlock

Resolved an issue that could prevent Daily/Weekly quests from being available on all saves

Custom jumpshots can now be properly deleted when 50 or more have been created

MyTEAM

Triple Threat Park Enabled voice chat with your opponents in 3v3 “Co-Op” games Resolved a hang that could occur when checking court status Ensured season rewards for MyPLAYERs were accessible through the Appearance menu Now includes Triple Threat Park games in the Stats section of MyTEAM Player Cards Updated the positioning of the MyPLAYERs watching Triple Threat Park games to keep them off the court and facing the correct direction

Showdown Addressed an issue where the player would visually see the 3 win rewards rather than their correct weekly rewards

Challenges Tracked Challenges will now clear when completed Fixed an issue where Dynamic Goals would appear duplicated in the Challenges menu

Miscellaneous Made Various updates to the Exhibitions menu to ensure responsiveness and accurate reporting of partially filled requirements Coaching staff for teams with custom logos will no longer wear 76ers gear Fixed an issue with some Takeover cards showing an incorrect special ability Addressed an issue where Dynamic Duo badge boosts were not correctly displayed to players Updated certain Ball Drop boards to prevent the ball from getting stuck Addressed an issue which could cause an invisible ball in Freestyle Players with boosted overall ratings from Dynamic Duos will now show those boosts in the On The Fly Lineup menu in Coach Gameplan Made various additional updates and fixes to MyTEAM's menus and features to improve the overall experience



MyNBA / THE W

Made various stability fixes and improvements for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Fixed a hang that could occur when simulating after loading certain custom settings files in MyNBA and MyWNBA

Fixed a hang that could occur when winning a Conference Championship game on a buzzer beater

Resolved an issue that could cause losing players to appear in the championship celebration in MyNBA

Defensive settings no longer reset to automatic when you turn off Adaptive Coaching during games

Face paint rewards will now appear correctly in the Appearance menu in The W

Fixed a hang that could occur when loading a save in The W after viewing the post-Finals press conference

Custom shoes will now appear properly for opponents in The W Online games

PC – NBA 2K25 Season 3 Patch Notes

Made various stability and performance optimizations to enhance the overall experience

Fixed some instances of user-reported hitching in the City when playing on certain video settings

Introduction of Easy Anti-Cheat

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes. We look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn.

