Many NBA personnel love this time of the year because there are no games, free agency is pretty much over, Summer League just ended and it is finally time for that summer getaway with their family that they've been looking forward to. Ahead of training camp at the end of September, there really is not much going on around the league.

Trade rumors surrounding Damian Lillard, James Harden and some others continue to pop up, yet there's really no traction on any deals being made right now. That could change at any moment, as could who is available on the NBA trade market.

At this point, teams are figuring out the last couple of roster spots they have open and are ready to begin their preparations for the 2023-24 season with the team they have constructed this offseason. Competing for a championship is all that matters, though, and for some organizations, change is already on the horizon.

They may not happen today, they may not happen tomorrow and they may not even happen at all. However, these three hypothetical NBA blockbuster trades seen below could really shake things up ahead of training camp, especially since they involve All-Stars who are not necessarily hearing their name in daily trade news right now.

Pelicans push for a championship with Towns

Pelicans Receive: C Karl-Anthony Towns, G Jordan McLaughlin

Timberwolves Receive: C Jonas Valanciunas, F Trey Murphy III, F Larry Nance Jr., G Kira Lewis Jr., NOP/MIL 2024 first-round pick (better of two picks), LAL 2024 first-round pick (option to swap 2024 or 2025), MIL 2025 first-round pick (unprotected)

It is unlikely that the Minnesota Timberwolves look to move on from Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason. However, the thought of trading Towns has definitely been on the minds of this organization ever since last offseason when they gave up way too much to acquire three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The fact of the matter is that the Timberwolves are now Anthony Edwards' team, and they should be wanting to build around the 21-year-old for the foreseeable future.

Towns is and can be a great player moving forward, as he is still just 27 years old, but Minnesota cannot afford to keep him for the long haul, especially with the new CBA rules coming into effect and Edwards receiving a massive extension this offseason.

Several teams would likely pursue Towns if he became available. One team that seems to be lurking in the shadows pertaining to making a big move is the New Orleans Pelicans. Already having Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum as their NBA All-Star-like trio, the Pelicans actually have the financial flexibility and assets to spin a trade for a player like the Timberwolves big man.

Long-term costs would be a concern, as Towns has that four-year, $234 million extension kicking in ahead of the 2024-25 season, but this move would surely make the Pelicans the best team in the Western Conference at full-strength. They'd essentially have four All-Star-like players on the court at the same time and would still have depth with Herb Jones, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and first-round pick Jordan Hawkins.

For the Timberwolves, Jonas Valanciunas is entering the final year of his contract and would free up cap flexibility next summer. Not to mention, moving Towns allows Naz Reid, who the team just extended for three more seasons, to play more minutes. Larry Nance Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. both provide the Timberwolves with some much-needed depth, while Trey Murphy III has a chance to be a star out on the wing.

Pairing him with Edwards creates a strong offensive duo on the perimeter and, suddenly, Minnesota would become much more athletics and deadly in transition. This trade also gives the Wolves the chance to flip Valanciunas and a player like Nance at the NBA trade deadline for more value, potentially allowing them to regain some lost assets from the Rudy Gobert deal they made last NBA offseason.

Keep an eye on Towns' status with the Timberwolves, as it would not be shocking if he is representing another team a year from now.

Atlanta forms a “Big 3”

Hawks Receive: G Zach LaVine

Mavericks Receive: C Clint Capela

Bulls Receive: G/F Tim Hardaway Jr., F De'Andre Hunter, SAC 2024 first-round pick (top-14 protected, via ATL), DAL 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via DAL), GSW 2026 second-round pick (via ATL), ATL 2028 first-round pick (swap, more favorable to CHI)

Who knows what is going to happen with the Chicago Bulls at this point. Based on the moves they made this offseason with retaining Nikola Vucevic and Coby White, as well as bringing in backcourt help with Jevon Carter, it appears as if the Bulls will be closed for business until they see what this team can do during the 2023-24 season.

With that said, it is hard to fathom a scenario in which Chicago does not move one of its three All-Star talents to go through some kind of retool in the next several months. DeMar DeRozan is in the final year of his contract and Zach LaVine's frustrations continue to be the first topic of discussion when talking about the Bulls. If the Atlanta Hawks truly want to turn themselves into real contenders in the East, they need to bring in another star. LaVine is certainly the type of offensive talent they need next to Trae Young.

This trade would make the Hawks a very small team, as they've already dealt John Collins this offseason and would now lose even more length with Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter being moved. On the other side of things, a trio of Dejounte Murray, Young and LaVine is explosive and tough to guard in one-on-one scenarios.

Capela's name has come up in NBA trade rumors lately, with the Dallas Mavericks being a team interested in him since they have lacked frontcourt talent for quite some time. Surrendering Tim Hardaway Jr. and a future first-round pick that is protected for the Hawks big man should not be a problem from Dallas' perspective, as Capela could help them win in the Western Conference right now.

Looking at the Bulls, they would be getting future draft picks that they could play around with as they retool their roster. Hunter is a 25-year-old wing who still has potential to grow into if he can remain healthy. As for Hardaway, he would provide Chicago with shooting depth on the perimeter that is desperately needed.

Maybe the Bulls would be searching for more value if they were to deal LaVine right now, but his contract is not that favorable, so it would be hard for them to demand a haul of first-round picks.

Blazers keep Dame, add All-Star wing

Blazers Receive: F DeMar DeRozan

Bulls Receive: G Anfernee Simons, G Keon Johnson, POR 2026 first-round pick (2024 first-round pick already owed to CHI becomes unprotected), POR 2027 first-round pick swap (more favorable to CHI)

Everything surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason has revolved around Damian Lillard and whether or not he will get his trade request to the Miami Heat fulfilled. As things stand, there is no momentum toward a deal getting completed. The Blazers have not ruled out the possibility of keeping Dame, as GM Joe Cronin stated in June that the team remains “committed” to building around their star, per Bill Oram from The Oregonian.

This situation could really go either way, as a trade to Miami does seem just as likely as staying in Portland at this point for Lillard. If the Blazers are willing to sacrifice assets to bring in another All-Star talent, Lillard may very well give them another chance and hold off on wanting a trade to a team that has proven they can reach the NBA Finals.

After drafting Scoot Henderson third overall this offseason and with Shaedon Sharpe emerging as a young, athletic shooting guard on their roster, Anfernee Simons has suddenly become expendable to the Blazers. Still just 24, Simons can provide a lot of upside to any team he is on. If there is one team in the league that needs some help in their backcourt, it is the Chicago Bulls, and making this kind of trade after also making the above trade involving Zach LaVine would make for an interesting retool.

Sending Simons, Keon Johnson and some draft capital to the Bulls in exchange for DeMar DeRozan is not as crazy of a deal as it may look like. Maybe the Bulls wouldn't do it, but they'd be getting younger, they'd add backcourt depth and they would have draft assets to revamp their roster with. DeRozan is in the final year of his contract and there is no telling if he is going to be sticking around in Chicago next offseason. Getting something for him now with the team coming off a lackluster season may not be crazy after all, especially since he will be turning 34 years old in August.

As far as the draft compensation going to Chicago, the Blazers already owe the Bulls their 2024 first-round pick that is lottery-protected and carries other designated protections through the 2028 NBA Draft. This pick could easily be changed to be unprotected in 2024, allowing Portland to send a 2026 first-round pick and a swap in 2027 to the Bulls for DeRozan.

The Blazers would prefer to keep Lillard around instead of giving in on his trade request. If they can land a high-level talent like DeRozan, Portland can change their recent misfortunes and become a playoff threat once more. Everything for the Blazers comes down to whether or not Lillard's time is up.