Since being drafted first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns has been the face of his team. In his eight seasons with Minnesota though, this organization has been to the playoffs on three different occasions, losing in the first-round each time.

With Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and a handful of key secondary pieces, the Timberwolves are hopeful that they will be able to turn themselves into a real threat in the Western Conference. However, trade talks surrounding Towns continue to be relevant and have carried over into the offseason.

The New York Knicks have been mentioned time and time again as a possible trade destination for the three-time All-Star big man, as he is from New Jersey and used to be represented by current team president Leon Rose when he ran CAA's basketball division, the agency that still represents Towns. Through the years, the Knicks have signed and traded for numerous CAA clients spanning from Jalen Brunson to Josh Hart to All-Star forward Julius Randle.

It just seems destined that Towns would join the Knicks at some point, but the Timberwolves have not been that receptive to trade talks surrounding their star and New York seem to have their eyes set on the future instead. According to Fred Katz from The Athletic, Minnesota has set a “sky-high price” on Towns in trade discussions and the Knicks have not even expressed interest in acquiring him this summer.

Pairing him with Randle and Brunson would surely make the Knicks a better team and one that could contend with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference, but New York is looking to the future. As Katz states, the Knicks are waiting patiently for the right opportunity to come their way, as finding the right star and the right fit is all that matters.

This is the reason why Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid continues to hear his name come up as a potential target down the road for the Knicks, as this past season's MVP could become available in trade talks should things go south in Philadelphia. Then again, the idea of playing for one team his entire career is something Embiid values, which is why the scenario of him becoming available in trade talks is clouded.

The Knicks are in a good position right now as a franchise and they do not need to force any type of trade this offseason. Having moveable contracts, youthful talent and a handful of future draft capital, it does appear as if the franchise with be making some kind of big move over the course of the next year though. On the rise in the Eastern Conference, New York is definitely a franchise to keep an eye on even if they do not look to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.