Two of the most flammable backcourt pairings in basketball will be battling teammates and other preeminent marksmen in one of the most exciting events at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers comprise half the field for the Starry 3-Point Contest in Salt Lake City, Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM revealed on Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

The three-point shootout will take place on All-Star Saturday night, before the slam dunk contest. As four of the top long-range shooters in basketball, Lillard and Simons and Haliburton and Hield are extremely well qualified for the event regardless of their status as teammates.

Lillard, selected an All-Star reserve in the Western Conference, previously competed in the three-point contest in 2014 and 2019. Simons, shooting 38.5% on 9.4 long-range tries per game this season, will be making his first appearance after bringing the dunk contest crown back to Portland two years ago.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Thunder Blazers prediction

NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/10/2023

Aidan Cotter ·

Suns Pacers prediction

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Pacers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/10/2023

Brendan Smith ·

jae crowder, milwaukee bucks, brooklyn nets, indiana pacers, nba trade deadline

Trade grades for Jae Crowder Nets deal with Bucks

Erik Slater ·

Haliburton has helped the Pacers defy bottom-dwelling expectations when healthy during his first full season in Indiana, leading the league in assists per game and earning his first All-Star nod. He’s shooting 39.2% from three on 7.2 attempts per game. Hield, meanwhile, has scorched nets to a career-best 43.0% shooting on just less than nine attempts a night. The veteran sharpshooter has participated in the event twice, winning it in 2020 as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

The Starry 3-Point Contest will take place on February 18th, a highlight of NBA All-Star Saturday shortly before the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk.