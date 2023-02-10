Two of the most flammable backcourt pairings in basketball will be battling teammates and other preeminent marksmen in one of the most exciting events at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers comprise half the field for the Starry 3-Point Contest in Salt Lake City, Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM revealed on Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

BREAKING: "Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will be competing in the NBA 3-Point Contest"@ShamsCharania#PMSinAZpic.twitter.com/Aq4rvsrXgL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 10, 2023

The three-point shootout will take place on All-Star Saturday night, before the slam dunk contest. As four of the top long-range shooters in basketball, Lillard and Simons and Haliburton and Hield are extremely well qualified for the event regardless of their status as teammates.

Lillard, selected an All-Star reserve in the Western Conference, previously competed in the three-point contest in 2014 and 2019. Simons, shooting 38.5% on 9.4 long-range tries per game this season, will be making his first appearance after bringing the dunk contest crown back to Portland two years ago.

Haliburton has helped the Pacers defy bottom-dwelling expectations when healthy during his first full season in Indiana, leading the league in assists per game and earning his first All-Star nod. He’s shooting 39.2% from three on 7.2 attempts per game. Hield, meanwhile, has scorched nets to a career-best 43.0% shooting on just less than nine attempts a night. The veteran sharpshooter has participated in the event twice, winning it in 2020 as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

The Starry 3-Point Contest will take place on February 18th, a highlight of NBA All-Star Saturday shortly before the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk.