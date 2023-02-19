Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum fell short in his bid to win the 2023 All-Star 3-point contest. He did not even make it out to the first round with just 19 points. But he did get Twitter buzzing because he…well…tried to pump fake before one of his attempts.

“I got second hand embarrassment for Jayson Tatum with the pump fake in the three point contest wearing pants 💀💀,” said Twitter user @Ben_Cary_ about that hilarious moment in Jayson Tatum’s turn in the first round of the 3-point contest.

“TATUM WITH THE PUMP FAKE?? 😂,” wondered @GoIdenState.

Here’s what @luconictv said: “Did Jayson Tatum just pump fake in the 3pt contest??”

Some other reactions:

It’s possible that Jayson Tatum’s mind simply wandered off and thought he was in the middle of a real, competitive game while trying to get off a shot in the face of Los Angeles Clippers lockdown artist Kawhi Leonard. I really don’t know, but why else would you be trying to fake during a 3-point contest? Everybody knows how hard Jayson Tatum works on his offensive skills, so that was probably also just a force of habit for the Celtics forward.

As for the 3-point contest itself, Portland Trail Blazers sharpshooter Damian Lillard won the event with 26 points in both the first round and in the finals. Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers scored the most points in a round, with 31 in the first. In the three-man finals, Haliburton finished last with 17 points, though. Haliburon’s Pacers teammate, Buddy Hield, was a close second to Lillard with 25.