The NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend is finally here, much to the delight of fans. The All-Star Game itself generates a ton of excitement, but so do the various side events the NBA has added over the years to spice up the weekend. One of the first and most successful of said side events is the iconic 3-Point Contest.

As the 3-pointer has become more and more prevalent, the 3-Point contest has grown more and more popular among fans. The NBA has made some tweaks to the event over the years, but the core of it has remained the same. Many of the league’s brightest stars compete in this event each year, and that is no different in 2023.

Without further ado, here’s the rundown on the 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest.

Date, time, location and how to watch

The 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. Although the NBA lists the event’s starting time at 8 p.m. ET, it will actually begin following the conclusion of the Skills Challenge earlier in the night. The event will air on TNT.

Format

As is tradition, each participant will have five ball racks, each containing five balls to shoot. Four of the racks contain four normal balls worth one point each, along with a multi-colored “money” ball that is worth two points and can only be shot after the four normal balls are gone. The fifth rack will have only “money” balls, and each participant gets to choose where this rack is.

Additionally, there are two pedestals, one on each side of the middle rack, farther back that hold special white “Starry” balls worth three points each. These three-point shots began in 2020 (albeit named after Mountain Dew instead of Starry) and increased the maximum score to 40 points. Each player will have 70 seconds to shoot all of their balls.

The eight participants will compete in the first round in a random order, with the three highest scorers moving on to the championship round. There, the three participants will compete in reverse order of their first-round scores (third-highest goes third, etc.). If there is a tie in the first round, a 30-second tiebreaker will determine the winner. In the championship round, the tiebreaker will be a full 70 seconds. In both cases, the tiebreakers will continue until there is a winner.

Participants

Below is a list of the eight participants competing in the 2023 3-Point Contest.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (replacing Portland’s Anfernee Simons)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The NBA 3-Point Contest is always one of the most exciting events of All-Star Weekend, and this year should be no different. Be sure to tune in when the contest tips off on Saturday night.