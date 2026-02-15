Anthony Edwards has never met a challenge he didn't like, and that includes locking up one of the greatest ball-handlers in NBA history. The Minnesota Timberwolves star recently made waves by asserting that he can absolutely guard Kyrie Irving in a one-on-one setting. While Irving is currently working his way back from a torn ACL, the confidence from “Ant-Man” hasn't wavered one bit.

“Oh for sure I can guard Kyrie,” Edwards said when asked about the hypothetical matchup. “In a 1-on-1 setting, I like me.”

"Oh for sure I can guard Kyrie [Irving]… In a 1-on-1 setting, I like me" Anthony Edwards says that he could take on Kyrie Irving on a 1v1 👀

It is that exact brand of fearless bravado that has the Timberwolves sitting near the top of the Western Conference. Minnesota recently took care of business against a short-handed Dallas Mavericks squad on January 28, 2026, walking away with a dominant 118-105 victory. Even without Irving on the floor to test his theory, Edwards made his presence felt across the stat sheet.

The face of the franchise finished the night with a well-rounded 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 38 minutes of action. While Julius Randle led the scoring charge with a massive 31 points, Edwards acted as the engine that kept the Wolves ahead.

On the other side, P.J. Washington tried to keep the Mavericks afloat with 21 points, but Dallas clearly missed the offensive gravity of their star backcourt.

Irving has historically been a nightmare for Minnesota, averaging 31.6 points over his last ten meetings against them. However, with the Timberwolves currently boasting a 34-22 record and one of the league's stingiest defenses, Edwards is eager for the chance to prove his defensive chops. For now, the NBA world can only imagine what a duel between these two would look like, but Edwards has already made his pick.