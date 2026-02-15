Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson walked into the Intuit Dome on Saturday night as an underdog, but he left as the man who made his younger self’s wildest dreams come true. Johnson captured the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest title in a thrilling finale against San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant, capping off an All-Star Saturday Night in Los Angeles that favored consistency and showmanship over raw power.

The second-year forward, who went undrafted in 2024, set the tone early by bringing out Bay Area legend E-40 for his first dunk. After jumping over the rapper to earn a 47.4 score, Johnson stayed steady enough through the first round to advance to the final.

"Little Keshad, he dreamed of everything. Anything he put his mind to, I'm sure he believed he could do it… I'm sure I made little Keshad proud…"@kj_showtime0 reflects on his younger self after being being crowned 2026 @ATT Slam Dunk Champ! pic.twitter.com/bu8boqlEKm — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

That is where things truly heated up. Johnson opened the championship round with an electric, between-the-legs reverse jam from underneath the backboard that earned a massive 49.6 from the judges.

Article Continues Below

Bryant nearly stole the show with the only perfect 50 of the night on a smooth between-the-legs slam of his own. However, the rookie faltered on his final attempt, settling for a 43.0 after several misses.

Johnson seized the opportunity, soaring from just inside the free-throw line for a ferocious one-handed windmill. That dunk earned him a 47.8 and a final round total of 97.4, comfortably clearing Bryant’s 93.0 aggregate score.

When Hall of Famer Julius Erving handed Johnson the trophy, the emotion was visible. Johnson reflected on his journey from an undrafted dreamer to a champion on the league's biggest stage. He noted that “Little Keshad” believed he could do anything he put his mind to, and after his performance in L.A., there is no doubt that his younger self would be beaming with pride. It was a victory for the high-flyer.