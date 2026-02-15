Damian Lillard did not need much convincing to step onto the Intuit Dome floor on Saturday night. Despite being sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles tendon, the Portland Trail Blazers star proved that “Dame Time” is a permanent setting. Lillard captured his third career NBA 3-Point Contest title, joining legends Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only three-time winners in the event's history.

"Guys know that I'm real competition." 😤 Damian Lillard talks to @ChrisBHaynes about joining the @StateFarm NBA 3-Point Contest when a slot had become available! pic.twitter.com/PtEncrsEK7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 15, 2026

The nine-time All-Star admitted the decision to join was almost a joke at first. While discussing vacation plans with NBA executives, Lillard mentioned he was available if a slot opened up. When it did, he jumped at the chance to “spice things up” and give the fans something to cheer for during his long road to recovery.

Lillard barely looked like a player who had not seen game action in ten months. He navigated the first round with a steady 27 points, enough to eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and advance to the finals alongside Devin Booker and rookie sensation Kon Knueppel. In the championship round, Lillard set the bar high with a score of 29, finding his rhythm on the left wing and the “money ball” rack.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker nearly stole the show, starting the final round by hitting nine consecutive shots. However, the pressure of the moment caught up to him on the final rack. Booker missed his last three attempts, finishing with 27 points and handing the trophy to Lillard.

Knueppel, the Charlotte Hornets rookie, finished third with 15 points in the final. For Lillard, the win was more than just hardware; it was a reminder to the league that even on one good leg, he remains one of the greatest marksmen the game has ever seen.