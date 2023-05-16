My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place on Tuesday night, and the hype surrounding the lottery is a lot higher than it typically is, and for good reason. That’s because highly-touted prospect Victor Wembanyama is expected to unofficially find out who his new team will be in the NBA when the results of the lottery are revealed.

Wembanyama is one of the most hyped draft prospects in recent memory, and he is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. As a result, teams are anxiously waiting to see how the ping-pong balls fall at the lottery, because unless something crazy happens, the team with the first overall pick in this draft will be landing Wembanyama.

Every team is going to want to land Wembanyama, but there are probably a handful of teams that Wembanyama is hoping end up with the top pick in the upcoming draft. The big question is which teams would be the best potential fit for the talented French prospect. So with that in mind, let’s rank the three best landing spots for Wembanyama ahead of the upcoming draft lottery.

The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 campaign went off the rails pretty quickly, thanks in large part to Cade Cunningham suffering a season-ending shin injury after playing in just 12 games. However, the Pistons are piling up a collection of young talent, and the addition of Wembanyama could be what helps them take the next step forward.

We already mentioned Cunningham, who put together a strong rookie campaign, and looks like a building block in his own right for Detroit. Behind Cunningham, 2022 first-round picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duran both flashed during their rookie seasons, with Cunningham and Ivey having the potential to form a deadly backcourt if they can continue to grow.

Adding Wembanyama alongside Cunningham would almost immediately give Detroit a dynamic pick-and-roll combination to work with for the upcoming season. The Pistons are tied with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs for the best odds to land the top pick at 14 percent, and it looks like the addition of Victor Wembanyama would certainly fit their rebuild timeline.

The Orlando Magic are a bit of a wild card in the draft lottery. They only have a nine percent chance to land the top pick, but even then, that feels high for them. The Magic showed a ton of growth throughout the 2022-23 season, and should they land the top overall pick for the second year in a row, they would become an immediate playoff contender in the East.

The Magic have had three lottery picks in the past two drafts, with Jalen Suggs going fifth in 2021 and Franz Wagner going eighth, before they selected Paolo Banchero first overall last year. Banchero looks like a star in the making, and the core group of players around him took steps forward as the season went on, with Orlando even looking like they could end up making a Play-In Tournament push at times.

That push never truly materialized, but if the Magic somehow end up with the top overall pick and land Wembanyama, it would be well worth it. This certainly shouldn’t be expected to happen, but if Orlando can cash in on another first-overall pick somehow, they would become very dangerous, and it’s clear this would be a great landing spot for Victor Wembanyama.

1. Houston Rockets

When you combine the team with the best chance to actually land Wembanyama, and the ability to build a contender around him, it becomes increasingly clear that the Rockets are the best fit for the highly-touted French prospect. The Rockets, as we saw above, have a 14 percent shot at landing the top overall pick in the draft, and already have a young core of players they are working on developing.

The Rockets have added Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. in the past two drafts, and they all have flashed their potential early on in their careers. Add in Kevin Porter Jr., who has saved his career with Houston, and the rumors consistently linking them to their longtime star guard in James Harden, and it looks like the Rockets could have an explosive offseason in store.

You could obviously say that a team with far lower odds than the Rockets is a more ideal landing spot, but the chances of that happening are slim to none. Even expecting the Magic to land the top pick isn’t a totally reasonable bet to make. When you consider all the possible scenarios, the Rockets make the most sense as Victor Wembanyama’s top destination ahead of the upcoming draft lottery.