Isaiah Thomas couldn’t believe his eyes after watching Victor Wembanyama play

Add Isaiah Thomas to the list of NBA players who had their jaws drop after watching Victor Wembanyama play against the G League Ignite.

Starring for Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama showed his full arsenal in his showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad. He impressed early on, and the youngster maintained the intensity throughout the match as he kept attacking the rim, shooting from distance and blocking shots.

In three quarters alone, he already had 26 points and three blocks. Wembanyama finished the contest with 37 points, albeit in a 122-115 loss.

While Henderson–projected to go no. 2 in the 2023 NBA Draft behind the Frenchman–had an incredible outing as well, it’s simply hard to ignore Wembanyama and how he played considering his size

Thomas said it best as he praised Wembanyama, noting that the 7-foot-4 juggernaut shouldn’t have been able to move like he’s doing against Ignite.

Man they are building these killas in a factory lol… No way he should be that tall moving like that! The kid is cold https://t.co/3BgliSYyOC — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 5, 2022

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the top overall pick of the 2023 draft for a reason, and he definitely solidified that position with his impressive showing on Tuesday night. As Isaiah Thomas hinted, that mix of size and mobility is just so rare. With that, it would be hard for any NBA team to pass on him.

NBA fans will have another look at Wembanyama when his Metropolitans 92 face G League Ignite for the second time on Thursday. Sure enough, more people are expected to watch the showdown to get a glimpse of what all the talk is about.