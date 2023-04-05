Penn basketball’s Jordan Dingle will reportedly enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Jordan Dingle averaged 23.4 points per game in the 2022-2023 season with the Penn basketball program, which makes him the nation’s leading scorer, according to Rothstein.

The 2022-2023 season was Dingle’s third with Steve Donahue at Penn. He has always been a scorer. He averaged 13.5 points per game in his freshman year at Penn in 2019-2020, according to sports reference. The Ivy League did not play in the 2020-2021 season, so he missed that season. In 2021-2022, Dingle averaged 20.9 points. Then he averaged 23.4 this last year, when Penn finished third in the Ivy League.

Due to the extra year of eligibility everyone has from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dingle has two more years of eligibility. Due to maintaining eligibility while entering the draft, he can come back to Penn basketball next season. If he does opt to return to Penn after getting feedback by entering the NBA Draft, it will be interesting to see if he ever enters the transfer portal to try to move to a better conference. Princeton made a good run in the NCAA Tournament, but the competition in the Ivy League is not great.

It will be interesting what NBA teams think of Dingle. He definitely has a knack for scoring. At the very least, he will get some valuable feedback on skills he should work on in the future before returning to school.

Head coach Steve Donahue hopes to have his leading scorer back next season, but he could have a need to fill that void depending on Dingle’s decision.