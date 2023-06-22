The NBA Draft is tonight! Check out our NBA Odds series as we hand out a Cason Wallace over/under draft position prediction and pick.

The NBA Draft is where dreams come true. This where the next great basketball player finds out which team he will be suiting up for next season. There are some real great picks in the draft, especially some that were not thought of to be great. Nikola Jokic was drafted in the second round, Draymond Green, Manu Ginobli and Marc Gasol were also second round picks. However, there are also some incredible first round picks that pan out just as they are supposed to. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, and Joel Embiid are just a few.

Cason Wallace is a projected first round pick and the team that drafts him will be getting a great basketball player. Wallace was a solid player at the University of Kentucky last season. He is a 6'3 guard, but his wingspan is 6'8. At Kentucky last season, his freshman year, Wallace average 11.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. It is easy to see why teams like Wallace, but it remains to be seen whether or not teams like him enough to use a high pick in the draft on him.

Below we will give our prediction and pick on the over/under of Cason Wallace's draft position.

2023 NBA Draft Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Cason Wallace over/under draft position odds

Over 14.5: -130

Under 14.5: -102

Why Cason Wallace will be drafted 15th or later

The first thing we have to recognize is the talent in this draft. It is highly unlikely that Wallace goes in the top-10 picks. Players like Anthony Black and Cam Whitmore are just better prospects. The top three picks are also pretty much locked in. That leaves picks 11-14 for Wallace to be drafted and hit the under. He is a player that is right on the cusp and some scouts just do not see him as a lottery pick. Our very own NBA insider here at ClutchPoints, Brett Siegel, has Wallace dropping out of the lottery, as well.

The next thing to look at are the team needs. There are many teams that just do not need a point guard and instead will want to draft a taller foward that can make a difference in the paint. Wallace is more of a defense-first type guard, but did refine his offensive skills as the year went on at Kentucky. However, many lottery teams will not want to wait for the offense to show up, and they will draft someone who can shoot better than Wallace, or finish at the basket better. With picks 11-14, those teams are searching for someone to get them over the hump and into the play-in at the very least. Is Wallace that guy? It is still up in the air, but I can definitely see him drop to pick 15.

Why Cason Wallace will be drafted 14th or higher

As mentioned before, the most likely spot for Wallace to end up is between picks 11-14. There are many things to like about the young point guard. One thing being his defense. Some teams might see his defense first mindset as a weakness, but others see it as a strength and a point of need. Wallace has a long wing span and can defend extremely well on the perimeter, something multiple teams in this draft need to get better at. To help his case even more, Wallace has the ability to become a great scorer in the NBA. He averaged just 11.7 points per game at Kentucky, but he played some unselfish basketball. He will need to improve a little bit from beyond the arc, but Wallace being a lottery pick is extremely possible.

Looking at those teams in the lottery, the Raptors, Magic, Pelicans, and Thunder are the most likely candidates for the Kentucky guard. The Raptors might lose Fred Van Vleet, so they will need a guard that can pick up the slack and make a difference right away. Wallace could easily be that guy. The Magic and Thunder would probably see Wallace come off the bench for them. He is a guard that can come off the bench and play 25 minutes a game, though. He would make a significant impact defensively late in the fourth quarter with fresh legs when teams are trying to close out the game. The Pelicans are in a whirl wind right now, but they are not far off from being a good team. Wallace could be the guy to come in and command the court in the way they need.

Final Cason Wallace over/under draft position prediction and pick

There are so many variables that go into draft night in the NBA. Trades can happen, players slip, surprise players get drafted early and so on. However, Wallace is one of the players that I believe will be good in the NBA. I think he gets drafted in the 11-14 range and the under should hit.

Final Cason Wallace over/under draft position prediction and pick: Under 14.5 (-102)