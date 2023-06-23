The Golden State Warriors were very busy on Thursday. Apart from striking a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire the services of Chris Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole, the Dubs were also quite active during the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Warriors picked up Brandin Podziemski as the No. 19 overall pick in the first round, and apparently, they weren't done just yet. The Dubs decided to expand the Paul-Poole deal by sending Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards in exchange for the No. 57 pick of the draft. Golden State then used that pick to draft Trayce Jackson-Davis as the second-to-the-last selection of the evening:

These reports come via NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade

The Warriors are acquiring the No. 57 pick from Washington and taking Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis is no star. The fact that he got passed up 56 times on Thursday night is a clear testament to this fact. However, the Warriors obviously see something in the former Indiana Hoosiers standout — enough to give up Baldwin to the Wizards in order to get their hands on Trayce.

It now appears that the Warriors and the Wizards are going to be closing the book on the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole swap with this last-minute addition. On paper, at least, this deal seems like a win-win situation for all parties involved. CP3 gets a legitimate shot at winning his first-ever championship with the Dubs, who in turn have acquired a top-tier playmaker to pair alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt. The Wizards, on the other hand, can potentially center their rebuild around Poole, who has shown flashes of brilliance in the right situation.