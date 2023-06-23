Trayce Jackson-Davis terrorized the BIG 10 Conference with Indiana basketball. When he declared for the NBA Draft, there were huge expectations for him to be a lottery to late first-round pick. Unfortunately, that did not pan out well as he fell to the Golden State Warriors at 57.

The Warriors may have just picked up the steal of the NBA Draft as they landed Trayce Jackson-Davis. The star out of Indiana basketball could not help but throw some shade at the teams that passed on him in a Twitter post.

“Y’all will regret it… I promise you,” Trayce Jackson-Davis wrote as he was awaiting his name to be called.

The Indiana basketball star has all the right to be salty about his NBA Draft position. He was awarded the Karl Malone Award during his time with the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis started for the team in all 35 games. His performances were also on point. He notched 18.3 points on a very efficient 58.9% field goal shooting percentage.

Trayce Jackson-Davis also gives the Warriors a much-needed two-way presence. He crashes the boards well as he averages a near-double-double with 8.1 rebounds per game. Steve Kerr also gets an elite rim protector with the Indiana basketball star. He snags the ball mid-air well and that rewarded him with a total of 81 blocked shots.

Revenge season is coming for Trayce-Jackson Davis as he proves why passing on him was a huge mistake. The Warriors can expect a huge wing that will help Andrew Wiggins defend and score. There is nothing better than seeing a college star play with a chip on his shoulder.