The Golden State Warriors have just sent the clearest indication of their intention to go all in this coming season. This is after they agreed to a blockbuster deal that will see 12-time All-Star Chris Paul take his talents to Golden State. It came at quite a price for the Dubs, with Jordan Poole now being shipped off to the Washington Wizards.

Chris Paul has now broken his silence after his second trade in as many days. When asked to share his thoughts on this landscape-shifting deal, CP3 had a blunt response:

“Excited,” Paul said. “… I'm really excited.”

Chris Paul reacts to being traded to the Golden State and says he’s excited to help the Warriors win games 🤩 He also mentions that he’s already spoken with Steph Curry and that the two had a ‘good’ talk 👀 (via @scott_fowler)pic.twitter.com/hpuqlobPdh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

As a bit of a side note, Paul said that he's been faced with this exact question so many times, and it doesn't seem like he was enjoying the interview very much.

CP3 was then asked if he's already spoken to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry about this deal, to which the 38-year-old responded affirmatively:

“It was good, yeah,” Paul said.

Chris Paul didn't really give the interviewer too much to work with here, if anything at all. CP3 was asked one final question about what role he believes he will have now that he's joined Golden State. All Paul had to say was that he intends “to help us win games.”

CP3 clearly wasn't in a jovial mood during this interview. However, let's not jump to conclusions here. Paul seems genuinely delighted to have joined Steph Curry and the Warriors. Perhaps he just wasn't feeling this particular interview very much. Hopefully, we get a more excited/emotional Chris Paul the next time out.