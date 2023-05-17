Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

UConn basketball player Andre Jackson Jr. is attending the NBA Draft Combine this week, and he was asked what he thinks about UConn’s team heading into the 2023-2024 season, in which they will be defending national champions.

“I think they can do it again,” Andre Jackson Jr. said, via Adam Zagoria.

The interesting part to all of this is that Jackson Jr. could still end up on the UConn basketball team for the 2023-2024 season. When he declared for the NBA Draft, he retained his college eligibility, so he still has time to decide whether to stay in the NBA Draft or withdraw. He will likely receive feedback on how he performed after the NBA Draft Combine, and have a good sense of where he could be selected. From there, he can make a decision on whether he will stay in the draft or return to UConn.

Jackson Jr. is a great athlete, and while he was not known for shooting, his baskedball IQ combined with his playmaking and rebounding using his athleticism made him one of the best players on a loaded UConn roster in 2022-2023. Despite not being a shooter, like his former teammate Jordan Hawkins, he still brings value that NBA teams could see.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Jackson Jr. said he has met with the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, and has more meetings coming, according to Zagoria. He is trying to make a statement to teams at the combine.

He is trying to perform “like a 1st-round pick” according to Zagoria.

Jackson Jr. has until May 31 to decide to stay in the draft process or return to college.