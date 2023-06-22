The Houston Rockets are an up-and-coming team. They hired coach Ime Udoka this offseason and have several rookie contracts they can trade if they choose.

Houston will have the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. The Rockets also have the No. 20 pick, which they received in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Forward Victor Wembanyama, guard Scoot Henderson and wing Brandon Miller are expected be the first three selections in the draft. According to reports, the Rockets are slated to pick Amen Thompson, who played the last two seasons with Overtime Elite. But the No. 20 pick is up in the air, especially since the Rockets do not have full control like their first pick.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie said the Rockets could move the No. 20 pick.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Sources around the league have noted that the Rockets have looked into trades involving this pick in all directions, from up to down to out entirely if the right situation comes about,” he said.

“If they keep the pick, I would imagine it would be a best-player-available situation, but sources around the league have struggled to slot a player there. I truly don't have a great sense for the Rockets here if they stay put.”

Vecenie predicts Houston will select Alabama's Noah Clowney if they keep the No. 20 pick.

“Clowney makes a lot of sense as a defensive-minded forward who has the potential to shoot and maybe long term could play in modern lineups with Jabari Smith Jr. given his length. He'd also be an ideal fit wth Alperen Sengun if the shooting hits, Having said that, his range is seen as quite wide.”