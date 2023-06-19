The Houston Rockets may have a trick up their sleeve after all but telegraphing their selection with the 2023 No. 4 pick. However, nearly every year there's always a team that makes a surprising pick on draft night, and the Rockets could be that team this year.

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to select Metropolitans 92 power forward Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, a highly unique big man given his combination of height, athleticism and skill.

If the Charlotte Hornets keep the No. 2 pick, Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller could be their pick, given both the Hornets impression of Miller and his fit with the team.

The Portland Trail Blazers could keep the No. 3 pick but seem to be engaged in conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans. Yet, both the Blazers and the Pelicans seem to have quite a bit of interest in G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

In that event the Rockets would be able to select Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson, who they seem to have plenty of interest in. Houston has also been rumored to be interested in moving back in the draft. However, that could be related to their interest in Villanova standout Cam Whitmore.

That being said, if the Rockets know a team that's slotted to pick after them has interest in Whitmore, it could entice them to move up to the No. 4 pick. The Utah Jazz, who have the No. 9 and No. 16 picks in the upcoming draft, could try to make the move up in order to select Whitmore.

In fact, Whitmore is a player that both the Jazz and Orlando Magic (who have the No. 6 and No. 11 picks) like.

Last-minute 2023 NBA Draft Rockets prediction for No. 4 pick

When considering the draft rumors and their free agent targets though, it's clear that the Houston Rockets want to add a starting-caliber point guard to their roster.

As there are no guarantees that Houston will be able to sign any of their potential free agent targets — be it James Harden, Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving, or Chris Paul — drafting Amen is a safe choice. Not only does Thompson address a position of need but he's an electrifying talent that could excel alongside the rest of the Rockets core.

However, rather than drafting him with the No. 4 pick, the Rockets draft Thompson with the No. 6 pick after completing a draft night trade with the Orlando Magic.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Magic receive: 2023 No. 4 pick, 2023 No. 20 pick, 2025 first-round pick

Rockets receive: 2023 No. 6 pick, 2023 No. 11 pick

The Rockets could then — potentially — draft Overtime Elite wing Ausar Thompson at No. 11.

For that to happen:

The Detroit Pistons select UCF power forward Taylor Hendricks at No. 5

The Indiana Pacers select Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick at No. 7

The Washington Wizards select Arkansas playmaker Anthony Black at No. 8

The Utah Jazz select Metropolitans 92 wing Bilal Coulibaly at No. 9

The Dallas Mavericks select Houston standout Jarace Walker at No. 10

The Thompson Twins impact

A lot would have to go right for the Houston Rockets in this scenario. Nonetheless, bringing the Thompson Twins to Houston provides the Rockets with a pair of highly athletic, cerebral and skilled playmakers. A pair of potential franchise pillars that can greatly enhance the team's play on both ends of the floor.

The chemistry that they have together will also play a role in their productivity. As one would expect, the brothers excel when playing off of each other. So, whether in the open court or in halfcourt sets, their knowledge of and familiarity with one another should make for both easy buckets and highlight reel plays.

The Thompson Twins are intelligent facilitators that can make every pass as a duo and will not only keep the ball popping but make the game easier for their teams. They're athletic finishers that can play well as slashers, cutters. and transition threats. Lastly, they're potential lockdown defenders, and should do well under Rockets head coach Ime Udoka's tutelage.

The only way the offseason would get better for the Rockets is if they can truly add established talent.