How close will the Houston Rockets be to completing their young core of the future after the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Rockets ended last season with a record of 22-60, putting them in fourth place in the Southwest Division and 14th in the Western Conference. They ended the NBA Draft lottery with the fourth selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, giving them another opportunity to add another high-level prospect to its roster.

Houston selected Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 draft. Smith ended the year with averages of 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. He earned a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team along with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan and Houston forward Tari Eason.

Smith, guard Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. highlight the players under contract for the Rockets next season. Forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is listed with a team option for Houston, according to Spotrac. Guard Daishen Nix will be on a non-guaranteed deal that will become guaranteed on June 29.

What are some last-minute predictions for the Rockets before the start of the upcoming NBA Draft?

The Rockets will select Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Rockets will need more reliable defenders to start a new era of Houston basketball under head coach Ime Udoka.

The Rockets finished last season with a defensive rating, or “the number of points allowed per 100 possessions by a team,” of 118.6, according to NBA.com. They would take spots behind the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers at 29th place in the league.

Prosper wouldn't end all of Houston's woes on defense. But he could make his mark on that side of the floor for the Rockets if he fell to them at No. 20.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward out of Marquette ended his final season with the Golden Eagles with averages of 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game in 36 games and starts during the 2022-23 season. He played in 90 games and started in 63 with Marquette and the Clemson Tigers. The native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada said he wanted to show he could bring a spark to a team when he worked out for the Indiana Pacers earlier this week.

“The biggest thing I'm trying to show them is I'm a guy that can come and bring a spark to a team, especially defensively,” Prosper said when asked what he is trying to show teams during the pre-draft process, via the Indiana Pacers. “A guy that can come in, guard multiple positions. A guy that's going to lift the energy on the floor up. On offense, a guy that can stretch the floor, knock down open shots, cut, finish, knock down open shots, play in transition. All different things.

“I want to show teams I can be a reliable two-way player.”

He took pride in his ability to play in transition and push the ball during a May interview with USA Today's The Rookie Wire.

“On the offensive end, they're going to see somebody that is electric,” Prosper said, via The Rookie Wire. “I love to run. I love to push the ball. I love to play in transition and get up and dunk and catch alley-oops. I can also stretch the floor and shoot catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. The biggest thing is a lot more spacing in the NBA, which is going to be to my favor.

“I'm not going to be the primary ball handler. I'm going to play off the ball and play out of closeouts when I get the ball. With all the space, I'll be able to attack driving lanes and get to the rim and use my length and quickness and size and athleticism and get fouled a lot. I'm really good at getting fouled. I was drawing a lot of fouls this year in college. They call those even more in the NBA. If someone wants to close out short, I'm going to shoot it and knock it down.”

Whether the Rockets take a guard like Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson or Villanova forward Cam Whitmore with the No. 4 pick, having a player like Prosper on the bench to play at the three or the four would help Houston take another small step forward in bringing in reliable defenders for the future. He will need to improve his 3-point shooting to become a more reliable option for Houston, but his defense and energy alone could make him a fantastic fit behind some of the team's younger options.