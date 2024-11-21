The NBA's new All-Star Game format seems to be more than just a hypothetical plan for the future. It seems the league is set to move forward with the tournament-style All-Star Game and implement it starting in the 2024-25 season, per Shams Charania. Two semifinal games will be played by four teams with the winner being the first team in each game to reach 40 points. And the two teams remaining will play with the first team to 25 points winning it all.

With attention spans losing their strength worldwide and interest in the NBA All-Star Game dwindling annually, the league has tried several changes in recent years. Their latest involves changing the event entirely from an exhibition basketball game to three pick-up games of varying lengths. NBA fans have already begun to share their opinions on the new format on social media. And the reactions are coming down hot on both sides of the polarized debate.

Fans react to the NBA's latest changes to its All-Star Game format

In response to Charania's first report on Thursday implying the league was moving forward with its new All-Star plan, fans sounded off in the comment section. One Heat fan said the league's persistent changing of the event reflects poorly on the NBA's biggest stars altogether.

A Wizards fan, potentially due to being used to needing to find silver linings, thinks the change can be positive.

But this Jazz fan is on the other end of that spectrum.

One 76ers fan thinks Adam Silver and the NBA had it right four years ago and have been playing themselves since.

And this Celtics fan has a completely different change to suggest. Their comment about a tournament of one-on-one matchups replacing the All-Star Game did get some support.

Fans will need to see Adam Silver's latest idea for the NBA All-Star Game before offering final judgements. But so far, they seem split on the matter — with the majority of fan reactions being negative.