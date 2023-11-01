James Harden has finally been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden leaves Joel Embiid and the Sixers after becoming disgruntled during the summer of 2023. As Philly prepared to send Harden out, the team left him out of the season debut lineup, which caused an investigation by the NBA amid the player participation policies. Now, the league says there will be no consequences.

James Harden is cleared from NBA investigation

Harden was held out of a nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Sixers' 2023-24 season debut. This was problematic as teams cannot hold a star player out of such a contest without a valid reason, given the new player participation policy. The NBA has now dropped the investigation though, per Chris Haynes.

The NBA likely cleared Harden because he was traded to the Clippers. The Sixers finally have months of drama off their hands, but still have to perform well with their current squad.

Philadelphia received Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and Kenyon Martin Jr. from the blockbuster trade. The team lost P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, but Philly fans can rest easy knowing they have extensive depth.

Robert Covington spent four and a half seasons with the Sixers and now returns to provide exceptional defense and shooting. Nicolas Batum provides similar services, while Marcus Morris can help stretch the floor.

Harden joins a star-studded Clippers team. Although his absence from the Sixers will no longer be an issue, the superstar must be committed to showing up for LA to fulfill their hopes of an NBA title.