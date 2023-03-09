The NBA season is winding down as we enter the final month of the 2022-23 regular season. Players like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have put on a show this season. That being said, it’s time for an update to the NBA MVP Power Rankings.

This has been a tight MVP race, with players playing at an elite level and leading their teams to be successful. A lot can happen in this final month of the regular season, and the MVP race could shift. Whatever star finishes the season strong could take home the newly named Michael Jordan Trophy. With that said, here are the 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings with one month left in the season.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is in position to make history and become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Larry Bird. Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and ten assists per game. He is averaging 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks as well while shooting 63.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three.

Jokic is putting up impressive numbers, but the most important thing is the success of his team. He has led his Denver Nuggets to the one seed in the Western Conference with a commanding 7.5-game lead over the second-seed Sacramento Kings. Denver’s 46-19 record is the second-best in the NBA.

While voter fatigue was mentioned before the season as a reason why Jokic won’t win his third straight MVP, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Jokic has been on top of the power rankings consistently this season, and if he continues his elite play and the Nuggets keep winning, then Jokic will win another MVP award.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Trying to win a 3rd MVP of his own is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is one of the best two-way players, as he is dominant on both ends of the floor. He has a legitimate case to win the award and leapfrog Nikola Jokic on the NBA MVP power rankings.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the best record in the league, with a 47-18 record. He is averaging 31.2 points per game, along with 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 28 percent from downtown.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players in the league, and if he has an elite final month, he could jump above Jokic and win MVP.

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has been a dominant center for many years. Embiid has come in second place behind Jokic in the final two seasons for the MVP award. He is doing his best to make a case to win the award this season and finally beat out Jokic.

Embiid is averaging a league-leading 33.3 points per game along with 10.1 rebounds, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from behind the arc. Defensively, Embiid is averaging 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.

With Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers sitting in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference at 43-22, he has a shot at taking him his first MVP award.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is having a great season with the Boston Celtics and is very much in the MVP conversation. It’s not typical for MVP races to have so many candidates that could win the award this late in the season. However, that is the case this season, and Tatum is in the mix.

He has led his Celtics to the two seed in the East, with a 45-21 record. Tatum is averaging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three.

While Tatum is playing well, he has some work to do if he’s going to win the award and finish atop the NBA MVP power rankings. He will have to finish the season really strongly and elevate his case above Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Embiid.

5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in basketball at 24 years old. Doncic has been an impressive player since entering the league and continues to get better and amaze fans every season. He is averaging 33.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.

His numbers speak volumes, but his team’s success differs from the other candidates. Doncic’s Mavs sit in 5th place in the West at 34-32 and could fall down the standings if they’re not careful. Dallas made a move for Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, and it has created a dynamic backcourt.

The only shot Doncic has at winning the award is if the Mavs go on a big run, with Doncic leading the way with impressive performances.

The 2022-23 MVP race is as good as it gets. There are multiple candidates lobbying to win the award in the final month of the season. Kevin Durant could even make a late push with his new Phoenix Suns team.

Jokic is the favorite and could win his third straight MVP award, but Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Tatum, and Doncic could make their case in this final month.