The first few weeks of a new NBA season are always a feeling-out period in terms of figuring out who has a legitimate chance of winning the league's MVP award. Of course, the reigning MVP will always be in the discussion, yet Nikola Jokic was looked over through the first few weeks because of the Denver Nuggets' early-season struggles. Well, those struggles no longer exist, as Jokic has single-handedly corrected things for the Nuggets and has them right at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Could this mean that Jokic, who has won the NBA's MVP award in three of the last four seasons, could actually finish first and win the award again?

If Jokic was to achieve such a feat, he would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain as the only legends in league history to win the award in four different seasons. Given the current state of the NBA, with the Western Conference being much better than the Eastern Conference, Jokic's path to winning his fourth MVP award could realistically come down to whether he can keep the Nuggets at the top of the standings.

From 2-3 overall to a 7-3 record after five straight victories, Jokic has certainly put himself back in the conversation for the MVP award against the likes of Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander early on this season. More importantly, he continues to set the bar high with his historic triple-double achievements, with each one being different from the other almost like they are snowflakes.

Recently against the Dallas Mavericks, Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple-double, this time with 37 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists, and three steals to his name. Jokic, who is now averaging a triple-double on the season, couldn't receive enough praise from Denver head coach Michael Malone after this most recent game. Malone even went as far to criticize MVP voters by saying, “I assume after tonight’s performance he’ll probably be 5th in the MVP voting.”

Jokic is back in the NBA MVP rankings, and the rest of the field is really going to have to impress during the upcoming NBA Cup to keep the three-time MVP away from running away with the award for a fourth time.

1. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #2

2024-25 season stats: 11 games, 30.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Not so fast on Jokic being the frontrunner for the MVP award! Jayson Tatum has been on fire to begin the new season, and he is quietly having his best season on both sides of the court. Offensively, Tatum is averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game, and he is setting the tone for the Boston Celtics on defense. After seeing Jaylen Brown win the Finals MVP award and then being an afterthought on the bench for Team USA during the Olympics, Tatum looks like a guy who has something to prove this year. Compared to last season, Tatum's biggest area of improvement has been his confidence from three-point range, an area that head coach Joe Mazzulla has had a huge influence on.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #6

2024-25 season stats: 10 games, 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 56.3 FG%, 56.4 3P%

At this point, does anything Jokic does surprise us? The triple-doubles are one thing, but what many people aren't noticing is that Jokic is making a clear impact on the Denver Nuggets' defensive effort. Look — Big Honey may not be a rim protector like Rudy Gobert or Victor Wembanyama, but his 17 total steals this year are currently tied for fourth in the league. Maybe we should start calling him the Cookie Monster, at least, that's what Jokic thinks! If his triple-double streak continues and the Nuggets keep winning games to the point where they lead the Western Conference, it would be hard not to give Jokic the attention he deserves in the NBA MVP race.

3. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

Previous ranking: #3

2024-25 season stats: 9 games, 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals, 57.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to go as far as Anthony Davis is able to take them. LeBron James may be the one with back-to-back triple-doubles, but Davis is the engine of LA's offense, something both JJ Redick and LeBron recognize. Other than missing one game, Davis has endured the best start to any season in his now 13-year career. He is second in scoring behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Davis' 57.7 shooting percentage ranks second in the league (min. 150 attempts) behind only Giannis. Davis remaining healthy and being a constant double-double threat will dictate his chances of being in the race for the MVP award.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2024-25 season stats: 10 games, 26.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks, 48.7 FG%, 26.4 3P%

A lot of weight is about to fall on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's back now that Chet Holmgren is out indefinitely with a fracture in his hip/pelvis. Without Holmgren, the Thunder are a much smaller team than imagined, and they are losing arguably their second-best scoring weapon behind Shai. After leading the league in 20-point games during the 2024-25 season, SGA is once again scoring at will, as he has recorded at least 20 points in all but one game thus far. The key to him once again being a frontrunner in the MVP race will be giving the Thunder an edge when it comes to rebounding and defense with Holmgren out.

5. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous ranking: #4

2024-25 season stats: 10 games, 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 47.4 FG%, 45.8 3P%

Anthony Edwards has been spectacular this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has made at least four perimeter shots in all but one game, and his 54 made triples currently lead the league. More importantly, Ant is shooting 45.8 percent from three-point range after finishing the 2023-24 season at 35.7 percent. With the Wolves still figuring out their identity after trading Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards has been arguably the most steady presence in the entire league when it comes to offensive efficiency. He is scoring over 20 points in every game, he is rebounding, and Edwards has taken his game to a new level as a playmaker and facilitator. Much like Jokic, if Edwards can keep the Timberwolves at the top of the West, then he will be at the forefront of MVP talks.

Just missing the cut

6. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks (Ranked No. 5 last week)

7. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers (Ranked No. 8 last week)

8. Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns (Ranked No. 7 last week)

9. Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns (Ranked No. 9 last week)

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks (Unranked last week)