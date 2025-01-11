On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavs snapped All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s franchise-best 15-game win streak. The Thunder returned with a 126-101 victory against the New York Knicks. In the win, Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 39 points through three quarters. Isaiah Joe connected on a career-high eight threes en route to 31 points as Oklahoma City’s defense kept New York at bay at Madison Square Garden.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the Thunder’s bounce-back approach to their loss to the Cavs, which he says made them a better team ahead of their matchup against the Knicks.

“A lot of games left. We have a chance to go on many streaks. The season didn’t end with that game. We’ve played in games where our season did end,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, it definitely wasn’t devastating. We definitely have a lot of basketball to get better. At the end of the night, we got better that night, and that’s the outcome for us. It’s about getting better, it’s about learning, it’s about growing from experience.”

Although the Thunder lost against the Cavs, the team with the best record in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander says this is a testament to their growth as a team.

“To have this performance after a loss is pretty impressive across the board,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “That growth, that progress, is what we’re after more so than the outcomes of the games. And I think because of that mindset, we’ve been able to accomplish a few things.”

The Thunder improved to 31-6, leading the Western Conference by 6.0 games ahead of the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39-point performance marks the seventh consecutive game he’s scored 29+ points. He’s recorded 25+ points in 26 of his last 28 outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives Madison Square Garden its flowers

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander loves to play at Madison Square Garden. It showed in his dominating 39-point performance, a feat he only needed three quarters to reach. After the win, he talked about the significance of playing at MSG.

“In Madison Square Garden, besides Paycom, it’s probably the best arena in the NBA,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It has a feel to it. Kids these days say aura. But there’s a [feeling] in the arena. There is an aura, a feeling. The fans are very engaged in the game. There’s oohs, there’s aahs. I think the city as a whole, New York, loves basketball. You can feel that out there.”

The Thunder will continue their four-game road trip against the Wizards on Sunday.