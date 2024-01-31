There is a new format to the 2024 NBA Draft!

Earlier this month, the NBA and NBPA were on the verge of finalizing an agreement to make the 2024 NBA Draft a two-day event. This change was officially made on Wednesday by commissioner Adam Silver and the league office, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center on June 26, while the second round will be held at ESPN's Seaport District studios on June 27. Teams will continue to have 5 minutes to make their picks in the first round, while the second round will be… https://t.co/R1CLxu6HZ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2024

The idea of making the draft a multi-day event has been brought up time and time again by the NBA. Not only have fans complained about the draft taking too long between the first and second rounds, but many organizations have felt like they haven't received adequate time to make decisions with how fast-paced the second round of the draft is compared to the slower-paced first round. Now, sufficient time will be given to all 30 teams in the league over the course of the two-day draft format.

In addition to having the 2024 draft begin on June 26 and conclude on June 27, Silver and the league will hold the first event of the NBA offseason in two different locations. The first round of the draft will be at Barclays Center, where it has been each year over the last decade, other than during the pandemic in 2020. The second round of this year's draft will be held at ESPN's Seaport District studios, which is where ESPN's popular morning shows such as Get Up and First Take are held.

The first round of this year's draft will remain unchanged, with each team receiving exactly five minutes to make their selection and submit it to the league before Silver walks across the stage to make the announcement. However, teams will now have four minutes instead of two minutes to make their selections during the second round of the draft the following day. This will allow teams to truly evaluate the talent remaining as well as engage in more thorough trade conversations with other organizations.

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, which will determine the order of this year's draft at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, is currently scheduled to take place on May 12.