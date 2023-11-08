The NBA has discussed the possibility of making the draft two days instead of one... a move they should have made years ago.

Does anyone else remember when the 2014 NBA Draft cut to a commercial break in the middle of the second round and the Denver Nuggets drafted some Serbian guy named Nikola Jokic while our eyes were glued to a Taco Bell quesarito?

If you need a friendly reminder of this, no worries, we got you covered:

On this day in 2014, the Denver Nuggets drafted Nikola Jokic 41st overall during a Taco Bell commercial 🌮🃏 Is Joker the greatest second-round pick in NBA history?pic.twitter.com/2RyeyUYnAB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2023

One of the greatest players of this generation, who happened to be a second-round pick, was drafted during a commercial break simply because the NBA Draft takes too long. This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time and it appears as if the league is finally addressing it.

On Wednesday, the NBA met with general managers in order to discuss the possibility of extending the NBA Draft to a two-day format instead of cramming both rounds into one night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. A change could be imminent and impact the 2024 NBA Draft.

So, what would this actually mean?

Well, the 2023 NBA Draft “started” around 8:00 pm Eastern Time this past June. The first round of the draft took over three hours and there were still 30 more picks that had to be made in the second round. Things were obviously sped up for deputy commissioner Mark Tatum as he announced every pick in the second round, but the fact of the matter is the second portion of the NBA Draft has suffered for years.

Fans flock out of the arena where the draft is held every year near the end of the first round because nothing is going on. Put yourself in their shoes for a second and think about this. Would you want to sit at the draft for three hours and watch NBA commissioner Adam Silver walk back and forth across the stage every ten minutes or so to announce each team's selection? No matter how much you love basketball and the draft, this gets old and you get tired really quick, trust me.

The NBA needs to make this change to a 2-day format for the draft simply because it makes way too much sense.

This change would obviously take a lot of stress off of media members and reporters, like yours truly, but it also takes a lot of strain off the backs of front offices and general managers. The NBA Draft is a warzone that involves constant chatter and phone calls between all 30 teams in the league. Every team's war room is packed and while they have a lot of time to make decisions during the first round, teams are pressed for time when attempting to make trades in the second round.

More days of the draft also signals more money for the NBA. More fans will be able to attend the event, more festivities can be arraigned, and an added day means double media rights. Money is what drives the league and by extending the NBA Draft to two days, the league has a chance to double their investment from the event.

The fact of the matter is that there is just no need to continue packing the draft into one night that ends up spilling over into the next day if you are on the East Coast. There is also absolutely no need to have commercials airing over the actual draft itself because at that point, why doesn't the NBA just post all of the picks from their social media accounts?

The whole point of the NBA Draft is to celebrate a new era of talent being ushered into the league. Jokic being introduced on draft night below a Taco Bell commercial should have been the biggest wake-up call for the league in regards to switching how the draft works. If anything, the NBA should make this announcement in a Taco Bell commercial with Jokic as the spokesperson!

A change to the draft is needed. Silver knows this, the entire league office knows this, and all of us have been asking for this. It finally seems like the NBA is going to adjust the draft for the better.