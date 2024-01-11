It appears as if major changes are coming to the NBA Draft.

The NBA is working to finalize the final sign-off from the Player's Association to make the 2024 NBA Draft in Brooklyn a 2-day event, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA and NBPA are finalizing a change to draft day festivities, per @wojespn. The move will keep the 1st Round picks for June 26 and the 2nd Round on June 27. pic.twitter.com/8nYSqqcYaU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

This is a move the league has been talking about for quite some time. With the new CBA being agreed upon recently, commissioner Adam Silver and the league office has made it a priority to focus on making the NBA Draft the best it can be. Adding an extra day instead of cramming the second-round of the draft behind the first-round in one night is a move that has made way too much sense for a while.

A two-night NBA Draft allows the league to focus on each round of the draft and not have to rush through any of the night's festivities. The support of this change has been echoed throughout front offices across the league, as this gives them more time to strategize and formulate their plans for the draft itself.

One of the biggest reasons for potentially making this change is focused on the programming for television rights partners, according to Wojnarowski. The league has also factored in the opinions coming from teams regarding the second-round of the draft feeling too rushed. If the draft was to take place over the span of two nights, teams would have adequate time to discuss trades and break down the process with one another.

The NBA and NBPA have been in constant conversation in hopes of reaching an agreement on this change.

If the plan goes through as proposed and the NBPA signs-off on this change by the league, the first-round of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place on Wednesday, June 26, followed by the second-round taking place the following night on Thursday, June 27. Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the Brooklyn Nets, will once again house the NBA Draft.