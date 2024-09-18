NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement from ESPN on Wednesday. The well-known sports journalist is set to become the general manager for the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure. NFL insider Adam Schefter, who knows Wojnarowski given their time together at ESPN, addressed the retirement decision, via NBA on ESPN.

“I always would say to people, there are only a handful of people that could understand what you do for a living,” Schefter said. “And what it takes, and what goes into it. Woj was one of those. I would say that he understands what we do, what I do, better than my wife understands it.”

The entire sports world shared heartfelt reactions to Wojnarowski's news on Wednesday. ESPN will miss the NBA insider, but they are supportive of his decision.

Adrian Wojnarowski's colleague's, including Schefter, are also clearly supportive of his next chapter. Schefter got brutally honest while discussing the life of a sports reporter.

“We talked about this, and basically he (Wojnarowski) wanted his life back,” Schefter continued. “He didn't want to have to work on holidays, he didn't want to be away from more family gatherings. He didn't want to, as we had to do in the past, take a shower with your phone up against the shower door so you could see a text was coming in, or take your phone with you to the urinal and hold it in one hand while you tried to take care of your business in the other. That's the life that we live. That was the life that he chose not to do any longer.”

Schefter added that Wojnarowski wants to live his life with his family while working at St. Bonaventure.

Adrian Wojnarowski will be remembered as one of the greatest NBA insiders the sports world has ever seen.