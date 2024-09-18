Adrian Wojnarowski, a staple in the NBA reporting business, has decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry as a whole, the long-time insider told his audience in a social media post on Wednesday. As Wojnarowski steps aside from the NBA world, he is set to begin a new venture as the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The past seven years at ESPN have been a particular privilege,” Wojnarowski posted I'm appreciative of the company's leadership — especially Jimmy Pitaro and Cristina Daglas — for the understanding and acceptance of my decision to make a life change. After all these years reporting on everyone's teams, I'm heading back to my own.”

Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1991 and has recently been involved with their NIL collective, donating $50,000 to the program. Now, he is set to join his alma mata's basketball team in a general manager role where he will aid the coaching staff in NIL opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting, family and alumni relationships, professional player programs, and program fundraising.

“I'm thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men's basketball program,” Wojnarowski said in the university's press release. “In these changing times of college sports, I'm eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment.

“I'm hopeful to share with members of our community some best practices learned from the most successful franchises and minds in the NBA and committed to opening doors globally for our players both on and off the court.”

Prior to joining ESPN in 2017, Wojnarowski spent nearly a decade with Yahoo Sports. He has long been known for being the best in the business when it comes to breaking stories and reports around the NBA, and will leave a significant hole in the industry that will not be filled, despite other NBA insiders existing.

“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Woj told ESPN. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men's futures in ways both professionally and personally.”

ESPN has yet to make an announcement in regards to if anyone will be filling Wojnarowski's spot as the company's lead NBA insider, a role that sits at the top of the totem pole in the NBA reporting industry.