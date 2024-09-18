Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN's highly-regarded NBA insider, announced his retirement from sports journalism on Wednesday. Wojnarowski is leaving ESPN to become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure's men's basketball program. The 55-year-old is ready for his next chapter, but ESPN will unquestionably miss Wojnarowski's veteran reporting prowess.

“I've known and admired Woj since we first worked together at Yahoo! in 2007,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “His work ethic is second to none. He's extraordinarily talented and fearless. He has led the industry at ESPN, and his dedication to the craft and to fans is legendary. While we will miss his daily output, we completely understand his decision to make a lifestyle change and slow down a bit. We know he will continue to thrive in this next chapter, and he has our collective gratitude and support.”

Although Wojnarowski's retirement decision may have “surprised” ESPN, as a source said via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Pitaro and the company are supporting the well-known former sports journalist's decision. Wojnarowski established himself as a respected media presence, often breaking the top stories in the industry.

Another element of Wojnarowski's career was his rivalry with Shams Charania of The Athletic. The two journalists have often covered and broke some of the biggest stories in the NBA over the years. Fans are always engaged to see which reporter would break specific news first.

Charania has yet to publicly address Wojnarowski's retirement. He will surely be asked about it at some point, or Charania may even release a statement of his own sooner rather than later.

NBA media will have a different feel without Wojnarowski. The future remains bright of course, but Adrian Wojnarowski will be missed by fans, other reporters and probably even the players and coaches.