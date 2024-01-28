Fans react to Adam Silver update.

The Adam Silver era of the NBA will not be over until at least the end of the decade, as reports have surfaced that the current commissioner and the league are finalizing a contract that will have David Stern's successor serving the No. 1 professional basketball organization in the world under the same role for more years to come.

Immediately, fans hopped on X to express their true feelings about the latest Adam Silver news.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s going to keep making them billions,” opined @morelikemensa.

Here's another one from @ESPNHockey23: “All 4 commissioners are elite rn. Good move”

“Pretty wild that every major American sports commissioner since 1992 has stayed in the role until they retired on their own terms. They really must all be good at their jobs,” said @MichaelBaumann.

“No defence for another 6 years,” joked @OwnedByToronto upon learning that Adam Silver will remain the NBA commissioner for several more years.

Some fans are much more critical of Silver.

“Very fitting that this news breaks when the reigning NBA MVP (Joel Embiid) sits out a nationally televised game against the reigning NBA champions. And two nights after women's college basketball outrated the NBA head-to-head. Everything Adam Silver touches turns to 💩💩,” per @Aaron_Torres.

“This will end basketball as a sport, unacceptable. @POTUS lease reject this,” chimed in @trustinhorst.

“Great. More years of a commish who is terrified of the players,” uttered gwiss·

Before he became the NBA commissioner in 2014, Adam Silver served as the league's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. He also held other roles in the league before that, including being NBA Entertainment's president and COO.