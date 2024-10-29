Back in the preseason, Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards and his former T'wolves teammate and New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns had a little bit of reunion at Madison Square Garden.

After the game, which the Knicks won, 115-110, Edwards and Towns met on the court for a jersey swap. One New York fan tried to shoot his shot at convincing Edwards to come and play basketball in the Big Apple to which the former Georgia Bulldogs star said that he “definitely would love to be reunited with KAT.”

New video of Anthony Edwards' hilarious moment with Knicks fans has emerged

But in another video that has gotten viral of late, Edwards seemed more averse to the idea of taking his talents to Gotham after some other fans asked him to play for the Knicks.

“Ya'll ain't gonna be mad at me when I have an off game,” Edwards told the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overtime (@overtime)

It was all light banter between Edwards and the fans. That was just another moment proving that Edwards, who scored 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the floor in that New York preseason encounter, is one of the most entertaining characters in the league today.

Even if Edwards wants to play for the Knicks, going to New York is going to be easier said than done. For one, he is under contract with the Timberwolves, which inked him to a massive five-year extension deal worth $244.62 million back in 2023. That means Edwards will not be a free agent under the terms of that contract until the end of the 2028-29 NBA season. Edwards is also committed to Minnesota, which took a big leap last season when Edwards, then together with Towns, led the Timberwolves to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

Despite getting rebuffed by Edwards, Knicks fans can still be expected to try luring him to New York when the Timberwolves play at Madison Square Garden again on Jan. 17.