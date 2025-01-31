Coaching has significantly changed over the past few decades in the NBA, drawing attention from Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott.

Scott appeared as a special guest on the All The Smoke podcast in an episode uploaded to YouTube on Thursday. He opened up about his NBA journey spanning four decades as both player and coach, winning three championships as he went on to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He went on to explain how much NBA coaching changed since he retired, last coaching the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.

“As a coach in the NBA now you have no authority whatsoever. I truly believe that. That coaching position was a position that you respected and it demanded respect. Coaches say it, you do it, that simple. We’ve all come from that old school type mentality,” Scott said at the 11:38 mark.

“I think the entitlement of players today to be able to make suggestions or changes, I don’t even call it suggestions, basically players say well I don’t want to play with that guy, I want this guy on my team. You got the President of Basketball Operations or the GM, or the owner going to get that player. I think it’s totally changed.”

“One of the reasons, for me at least coaching, I couldn’t coach in this era right now is because I’d be ready to fight. You disrespect me dog we’re going to fight.”

How the best NBA coaches stand in today's league

Certainly a strong statement for Byron Scott to make about coaching in today's NBA, especially as it continues changing over time.

Which is why it's a testament to the coaches who are in the league and successful in what they do.

Take, for example, Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics. Unexpectedly becoming the head coach of a team that appeared in the 2022 NBA Finals, he led them to the mountaintop with the championship in 2024 as he looks to repeat the feat in just his third season.

Then there is Mark Daignault of the Oklahoma City Thunder. With great drafting, trades, and signings, he has helped the team become a potential title contender within five seasons, giving the team a high ceiling that could remain for the next couple of seasons.

Coaching in the NBA will never be easy. Even the best coaches have their low points, but that doesn't mean they will waver in their marvelous ability as active learners of the game.