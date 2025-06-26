The Los Angeles Lakers recently shook things up when they were sold to Mark Walter, who is also the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The move ends the longtime ownership of the Lakers by the Buss family, although Jeanie Buss will still have considerable influence within the organization.

Recently, Lakers legend and fellow sports team owner Magic Johnson spoke on his long-term vision for Los Angeles under the new ownership group.

“One thing that Jeanie [Buss] was going to do is put [the franchise] in the right hands. If she was going to sell, it had to be the right person, and Mark Walter is the right person to take over and lead us for the next 30, 40 years,” said Johnson, via Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times (per HoopsHype). “So, this is the best news that could have happened for all Laker fans across the world. Mark has had his eye on the Lakers for a long time. That’s why he bought [Philip] Anschutz’s [minority ownership] piece first and then he was sitting there, and Jeanie knew this.”

Johnson also spoke on how Buss will still be onboard with the Lakers in some capacity.

“You saw Mark let Jeanie stay on the Board of Governors. That was smart. One thing that is smart about Jeanie is she was never going to say, ‘Oh, the Lakers are up for sale! Anybody can own them.’ That’s not who she is. She wasn’t going to put it in anybody’s hands,” said Johnson.

A big move for the Lakers

Unlike the MLB, the NBA has a salary cap in place, meaning Walter won't be able to essentially buy championships the way he has with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, having an ownership group willing to spend certainly has its benefits in the NBA, and the Lakers can now add that to the long list of other advantages that they enjoy over the rest of the NBA landscape.

The Lakers will now turn their attention to the NBA Draft, where they have the 45th overall pick on Thursday evening thanks to a recent trade with the Chicago Bulls.