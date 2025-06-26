The Air Jordan 4 continues to be the most popular numbered Jordan silhouette in production at the moment while Nike and Jordan Brand keep adding unique colorways to the classic model. With the hype surrounding the return of the UNDFTD x Air Jordan 4, fans are clamoring for more new looks in terms of colorways and come next year, they'll get their wish. Rumors have compounded that an upcoming Lakers-themed Air Jordan 4 is on the way.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 4 first debuted in 1989 as a follow-up to the revolutionary Jordan 3. The Jordan 4 took its own place within sneaker culture with its street-ready and court-ready duality. The original Bred, Black Cement, White Cement, and Black Cat colorways remain as the most popular editions, but that's not to say Nike and Jordan Brand are afraid of adding a new spin to the classic.

While the Jordan Brand name doesn't have a ton of ties to the Los Angeles Lakers organization, teaming in partnership and rocking the Jumpman across their uniforms could have opened the door for a blossoming union. With rumors swirling of an upcoming colorway, it's about time we see the purple and gold on an Air Jordan sneaker.

Air Jordan 4 “Lakers”

Article Continues Below

BREAKING: Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Releasing All-Star Weekend 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/S0aGZ4Ev2a — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Releases February 2026 💜 DETAILS: https://t.co/OukeXOYfXn *Speculative mock-ups. pic.twitter.com/PNHgrBLceQ — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



While we're left to analyze speculative mock-ups as we await official retailer images, the Imperial Purple/Multi-Color-Multi-Color color code should give us a solid indication as the how the final form will turn out. Various sneaker outlets have assumed that the uppers will primarily be done in purple suede with black accents along the midsole, outsole, rubber webbing, wings, and laces. We're also seeing speculations that the shoes will include a translucent icy outsole.

Finer details reveal the eye-catching gold color on the tongue tab's Jumpman logo to match the Nike Air logo on the back heel. It's still unclear whether the release will come with special packaging, but given their exclusivity, we wouldn't be surprised if they did.

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” is scheduled to release in February 2026, likely during All-Star Weekend from Los Angeles. The shoes will retail for a standard $225 and are likely to see an exclusive release at All-Star weekend, followed by a public release shortly after.