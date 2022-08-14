NBA Christmas Day games revealed with both finals participants in action

Christmas Day has always been a fun one for basketball fans. The NBA has always owned the holiday when it comes to the world of sports. Recently, the NFL has made a play to take that away. So, the NBA stepped up their game this year, scheduling some fantastic matchups.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted out the schedule, per his sources.

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule: Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

Christmas Day will begin with the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams squared off in an epic seven-game second round series in the playoffs this past year. Boston outlasted the previous NBA champs, winning convincingly on their home floor in Game 7.

After that, we head to the mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. The Knicks, along with the Lakers, are the only teams playing on Christmas that did not make the playoffs last year. But basketball and New York City are essentially synonymous. They will play host to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After that, we transition to the Western Conference for the rest of Christmas Day.

The Phoenix Suns will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in the third game of the day. Phoenix is looking to get back to the NBA Finals after an extremely disappointing playoff exit. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will feature the two-time reigning league MVP in Nikola Jokic.

Then we head to Dallas where the Mavericks will play host to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals and will be looking to take the next step this year. Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking to be relevant again.

Finally, we finish up Christmas with a splendid game. The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and his talented squad will look to put a stop to the Warriors dynasty and showcase it on Christmas.