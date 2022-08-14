Draymond Green sends Christmas invite to Ja Morant after getting Warriors-Grizzlies wish

It looks like Draymond Green is happy that he and the Golden State Warriors will be playing Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas.

When it was revealed that the NBA has scheduled a Warriors-Grizzlies game for Christmas, Morant quickly took to Twitter to tell Green that they got what they wanted. Dray, in response, gave all the credit to the youngster before extending an invitation for him and the Grizzlies to have dinner after their showdown.

“That’s the power of your voice Young! Let’s goooo! Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after,” Green wrote on Twitter.

While there is some beef going on between both teams, the respect they have for each other doesn’t seem to disappear. Of course it won’t make their rivalry less intense, especially since both are looking to get the bragging rights over the other.

That’s the power of your voice Young! Let’s goooo! Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after https://t.co/xs8GpKkQtE — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 13, 2022

For what it’s worth, it’s not the first time Draymond Green sent an invitation to Ja Morant and co. for Christmas. He did say he would invite them should the NBA give them the Christmas schedule, though he was less kind the last time out.

“I’ll invite them over for dinner. They can have dinner with me and my family after we beat them on Christmas day if that game happens,” Green said at the time.

It will certainly be interesting to see the Warriors-Grizzlies game. Should things get heated and physical, it’s worth wondering what would happen to their dinner plans afterwards.