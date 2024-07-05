When Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef began earlier this year, no one anticipated that one of the diss tracks would turn into an anthem. However, Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” has become unavoidable and continues to gain momentum. Now, DeRozan, a fellow Compton, California native like Kendrick, is making a cameo in the official “Not Like Us” music video.

The forward makes his appearance squatting on a storage container around the 2:43 mark during Lamar's lines: “I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither.” The line, along with the entire song, serves as a diss towards Toronto-born rapper Drake.

First came “The Pop Out,” where Lamar packed the Forum in L.A. and attracted millions of viewers on Amazon. The event celebrated Los Angeles, ending with Lamar performing “Not Like Us” five times in a row.

On his fourth encore, Lamar brought what seemed like all of L.A. onto the stage, including NBA players Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, who happily danced alongside him.

Shortly after “The Pop Out,” Kendrick was spotted filming the “Not Like Us” music video.

Having a player from Drake's cherished Raptors appear in Kendrick's diss track is a particularly cutting move, showing Kendrick's effort to get above and beyond to get under Drake's skin during their feud.

Demar Derozan's free agency

DeRozan remains the most prominent unsigned player in NBA free agency. Despite numerous potential suitors, his salary demands have created a waiting game for the six-time All-Star.

Demar DeRozan was drafted ninth overall in the 2009 NBA draft and played the first nine seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors.

He was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 and later moved to the Chicago Bulls in 2021. With a return to the Bulls seeming less likely. He's exploring sign-and-trade possibilities, with the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as a potential destination.

Throughout his career, DeRozan has maintained averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. During his three seasons with Chicago, he has elevated his performance to averages of 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

DeRozan's availability last season propelled him from 17th in points per game to 11th on the total points leaderboard.

The 34-year-old is now exploring his options as a free agent. The outcome of whether DeRozan's patience will be rewarded with his desired contract or if he'll need to accept a lower offer is still uncertain. Teams are considering using their mid-level exception, which amounts to $13 million, on DeRozan.

DeRozan could potentially opt for a below-market deal for one year, positioning himself for another free agency opportunity next summer when more teams might have cap space. His options for free agency include various scenarios, including sign-and-trade deals that would provide Chicago with some compensation for his departure.